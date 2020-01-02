The Stockton Tigers were held to a season-low in scoring by the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers in the first round of the Gold Division Thursday, Dec. 26, in the 74th annual Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament at JQH Arena in Springfield. The Tigers lost to the sixth-seeded Mountaineers 48-35, snapping a three-game winning streak.
Stockton got off to slow starts in the first and third quarters, and the Tigers failed to score from the field in the opening eight minutes. Their initial two points came with 21 seconds left in the first period on a pair of Cole Garretson free throws.
Stockton managed to rally to within six points at halftime but could get no closer.
Mt. Vernon’s Mason Ballay was 6-for-12 from three-point range en route to a game-high 21 points. Zach Jones added 12.
Drew Wheeler was the only Tiger in double figures with 19 points, marking the first time this year the senior failed to score at least 20.
[Box score]
Mt. Vernon 11 13 10 14—48
Stockton (5-4) 2 16 5 12—35
Mt. Vernon: Mason Ballay 21, Zach Jones 12, Ky Brown 6, Cale Miller 5, Slater Eldridge 2, Colby Johnston 2.
Stockton: Drew Wheeler 19, Cole Garretson 5, Tate Wheeler 4, Jay Baxter 4, Layne Colvin 3.
3-point goals: Ballay 6, Brown 2, D. Wheeler 3, Colvin.
Stockton faced Camdenton in the loser’s bracket quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 27, at Hammons Student Center. The Lakers won 63-49 to eliminate the Stockton from the tournament. The Tigers resume regular season play Tuesday, Jan. 7, with a non-conference game at Buffalo.
