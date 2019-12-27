The Stockton Tigers secured an important victory against a district rival in topping the Butler Bears 59-41 Thursday, Dec. 19, at the SHS gym. The game was rescheduled from 48 hours earlier due to a recent winter storm.
The Tigers (5-4) showed a more aggressive style than in previous games, attacking the paint and scoring often on layups and second-chance shots.
“We got to the rim and got where we wanted on the offensive end,” Tiger coach Derald Henderson said. “I thought we did a nice job there and didn’t settle for jump shots.”
One area where the Tigers struggled was at the foul line, with only 3 of 12 free throws made.
“We’ve struggled all year team-wise, a little under 60% as a team,” Henderson said. “I don’t have a great answer for it. We’ve been practicing, I guess we need to just practice some more.”
Drew Wheeler scored a season-high 31 points to lead the Tigers.
“They were box-and-one on me, so I kind of had to get down on the block,” Wheeler said. “If they doubled me, I dished it off to my [teammate] and he’d go up and score. My teammates got in the right position and they made the right play.”
Layne Colvin added 11 points and Jay Baxter had 10 for Stockton.
Jagur Edison had 11 points off the bench for Butler.
Butler 11 6 12 12—41
Stockton 17 15 16 13—59
Butler: Jagur Edison 11, Ryan Black 9, Gavin Brockman 8, Andrew Beckley 4, Layton Gabriel 4, Bryce Miller 3, Kale Jacobs 2.
Stockton: Drew Wheeler 31, Layne Colvin 11, Jay Baxter 10, Cole Garretson 7, Tate Wheeler 2.
3-point goals: Edison 3, Miller, Black, D. Wheeler 2, Colvin 2.
