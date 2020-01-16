The Stockton Tigers fell 58-48 to the Fair Grove Eagles in Mid-Lakes Conference action Friday, Jan. 10, on the road. They host league rival Forsyth Friday, Jan. 17. Here Layne Colvin, 0, looks to make a pass with teammates Cole Garretson, 20, Jay Baxter, 32, D.J. Bays, 2, and Drew Wheeler, 23, hoping the basketball comes their way.
