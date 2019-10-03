Ackley, Klaiber are individual winners
The Stockton boys and the El Dorado Springs girls were the varsity team winners at the Stockton Cross-Country Invitational, Tuesday, Sept. 24, on the SHS campus.
Stockton won the boys event with 65 points, seven better than runner-up 72. El Dorado Springs, led by individual winner Daelen Ackley, was fourth. Wyatt Colgrove was the top Stockton runner in sixth place.
The girls race saw the Lady Bulldogs place four in the top 10 to win with 22 points. El Do’s Hannah Klaiber won the gold medal in leading her team to victory. Springfield Central was second with 57 points. Shanae Potts of Stockton just missed the top 10 with an 11th-place finish.
In the middle school ranks, Logan-Rogersville won both team events with 55 points. El Dorado was sixth among the boys and third for the girls. Ethan Tucker of the Bulldogs was sixth in the boys race while the Tigers’ Tanner Mayfield was 14th. Audrey Goatley of El Dorado won the girls race and Phoenix Angell of Stockton was 20th.
Results
STO=Stockton, EDS=El Dorado Springs.
High school boys
Team: 1. Stockton, 65. 2. Central, 72. 3. Strafford, 86. 4. El Dorado Springs, 100. 5. Logan-Rogersville, 109. 6. Fair Play, 137. 7. Warsaw, 170. 8. Pleasant Hope, 209. 9. Ash Grove, 262. 10. Walnut Grove, 309.
Individual: 1. Daelen Ackley, EDS, 17:00.04. 6. Wyatt Colgrove, STO, 18:32.80. 8. Colby Adams, STO, 18:35.16. 10. Trevynn Garringer, EDS, 18:43.92. 11. Braden Postlewait, STO, 18:46.57. 19. Kyle Saulters, STO, 19:23.18. 21. Brice Knoll, EDS, 19:41.47. 24. Jordan Albrecht, STO, 20:12.96. 32. Jason Bradshaw, STO, 20:41.47. 33. Dakota Duncan, STO, 20:43.64. 35 . Tyler Johnson, STO, 20:48.17. 38. Austin Wiegel, EDS, 20:57.97. 43. Kaden Goodman, STO, 21:29.16. 51. Max Brown, STO, 21:53.10. 52. Blayze McCullough, EDS, 21:59.29. 53. Kyle Elkins, STO, 22:02.31. 54. Connor Goatley, EDS, 22:02.52. 56. Koleson Millard, STO, 22:04.36. 61. James King, EDS, 22:09.93. 62. Riley Quinlan, EDS, 22:10.63. 65. Chris Dearman, STO, 22:24.91. 70, Travis Field, STO, 22:42.15. 82. Jacob Henry, STO, 23:27.62. 91. Gavin Ring, EDS, 24:09.17.
High school girls
Team: 1. El Dorado Springs, 22. 2. Central, 57. 3. Strafford, 72. 4. Logan-Rogersville, 87. 5. Pleasant Hope, 103.
Individual: 1. Hannah Klaiber, EDS, 22:11.92. 5. Kenli Rader, EDS, 23:14.02. 6. Morgan Mitchell, EDS, 23:31.91. 7. Colbie Wood, EDS, 23:35.53. 11. Shanae Potts, STO, 24:22.63. 15. Abby Klaiber, EDS, 24:58.58. 35. Emma Black, STO, 28:20.13. 44. Madison Hendricks, EDS, 30:21.51.
Middle school boys
Team: 1. Logan-Rogersville, 55. 2. Fair Grove, 59. 3. Pleasant Hope, 85. 4. Strafford, 104. 5. Skyline, 112. 6. El Dorado Springs, 113. 7. Ash Grove, 145. 8. Marion C. Early, 217.
Individual: 1. Ryder Randles, Logan-Rogersville, 13:28.03. 5. Ethan Tucker, EDS, 14:01.30. 14. Tanner Mayfield, STO, 14:44.32. 16. Logan Fisk, EDS, 15:06.31. 25. Nathan Saderstorm, EDS, 15:57.74. 35. Matthew Williams, STO, 17:08.99. 37. Garrett Ripp, EDS, 17:16.97. 40. Tyler Levell, EDS, 17:34.78. 41. Avery Acevedo, EDS, 17:48.27. 57. Gil Tapia, STO, 19:11.08. 62. Chris Rogers, STO, 20:29.29.
Middle school girls
Team: 1. Logan-Rogersville, 41. 2. Skyline, 44. 3. El Dorado Springs, 64. 4. Strafford, 73. 5. Warsaw, 134.
Individual: 1. Audrey Goatley, EDS, 14:45.54. 6. Hannah Ridgeway, EDS, 16:27.33. 12. Maya Steward, EDS, 18:02.54. 20. Phoenix Angell, STO, 18:49.61. 28. Hannah Black, STO, 19:35.06. 37. Alivia Bowen, EDS, 21:05.25. 43. Lydia Zimmer, EDS, 22:32.21. 44. Myka Barger, EDS, 22:40.47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.