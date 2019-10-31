Three members of the El Dorado Springs Lady Bulldogs were recently named to the all-Class 2 District 12 softball team.
Catcher Wriley Taylor and infielder Brooke Larsen both made the first team, while outfielder Keylie Steward was a second-team pick.
The Bulldogs finished the season with an overall record of 11-9, 1-2 in the Ozark Highlands Conference. They lost in the first round of districts to East Newton by the score of 12-3.
