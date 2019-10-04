B11_CedarBowl_StocktonFB.JPG

#    Name    Pos    Grade    Height    Weight

1    Jay Baxter    QB/DB    9    6-1    160

2     D.J. Bays    WR/FS    11    5-8    137

4    Logan Umbenhower    FB/LB    11    5-11    200

6    Calvin Johnson    WR/CB    10    5-6    120

7    Tate Wheeler    QB/DB    11    5-8    140

8    Layne Colvin    QB/FS    10    6-1    155

9    Ben Green    RB/LB    11    5-10    220

10    William Chapman    RB/LB    9    6-0    155

14    Matt Goble    WR/DB    9    5-6    140

17    Brandon Sullivan    WR/DB    9    5-8    145

20    Kyler Hall    RB/LB    10    5-8    150

21    A.J. Connell    WR/CB    10    5-10    165

22    Deshawn Huffman    WR/DB    9    5-4    130

23    Chase Banks    RB/LB    10    5-9    170

24    Coleman Simpson    WR/CB    10    5-7    135

25    Quinn Bahr    RB/LB    9    5-8    150

26    Jeff Horning    WR/DB    10    5-7    135

27    Caden Pease    WR/LB    9    5-10    145

28    Cody Shepherd    RB/LB    11    5-8    135

29    Matt Strait    RB/LB    10    5-7    145

31    Tanner Boyles    RB/LB    10    5-10    155

32    Shawn Frederick    RB/LB    9    5-7    145

33    Kurtis White    WR/DB    9    5-9    150

34    Kaiden Byrum    RB/LB    11    5-10    150

40    Zack Carter    WR/DB    10    5-7    140

47    Drew Wheeler    WR/DB    12    6-2    150

50    Aden Samples    OL/DL    10    5-10    180

52    Weston Rains    OL/DL    11    6-2    285

53    Hunter Connell    OL/DL    9    5-7    165

54    David Page    OL/LB    10    6-0    150

55    Cole Garretson    OL/DL    12    6-2    180

56    Jimmy Rodarmel    OL/DL    9    5-8    215

57    Cade Johnson    OL/DL    9    5-7    180

58    Zack Burns    OL/LB    12    6-0    180

63    Mason Kiley    OL/DL    10    6-1    210

64    Isaac Jackson    RB/LB    10    5-8    160

65    Jarrett Schies    OL/DL    9    5-8    170

66    Colton Daniels    OL/DL    10    6-0    300

68    Sam McGuire    OL/DL    12    6-2    255

70    Wyatt Woody    OL/DL    12    6-1    350

73    Skyler Hunt    OL/DL    9    6-0    220

74    Nick Burns    OL/DL    9    6-0    200

77    Derrick DeBoeuf    OL/DL    12    6-1    230

81    Tysen Taylor    WR/LB    10    6-3    170

82    Beaux Brogdon    WR/DB    9    5-11    145

85    Hyrum Lee    TE/LB    10    6-3    170

88    Judd Loyd    WR/FS    11    5-10    152

Head coach: Travis Hurley. Assistant coaches: Greg O’Connor, Derald Henderson, Toby Wurtz, Josh Short.

