# Name Pos Grade Height Weight
1 Jay Baxter QB/DB 9 6-1 160
2 D.J. Bays WR/FS 11 5-8 137
4 Logan Umbenhower FB/LB 11 5-11 200
6 Calvin Johnson WR/CB 10 5-6 120
7 Tate Wheeler QB/DB 11 5-8 140
8 Layne Colvin QB/FS 10 6-1 155
9 Ben Green RB/LB 11 5-10 220
10 William Chapman RB/LB 9 6-0 155
14 Matt Goble WR/DB 9 5-6 140
17 Brandon Sullivan WR/DB 9 5-8 145
20 Kyler Hall RB/LB 10 5-8 150
21 A.J. Connell WR/CB 10 5-10 165
22 Deshawn Huffman WR/DB 9 5-4 130
23 Chase Banks RB/LB 10 5-9 170
24 Coleman Simpson WR/CB 10 5-7 135
25 Quinn Bahr RB/LB 9 5-8 150
26 Jeff Horning WR/DB 10 5-7 135
27 Caden Pease WR/LB 9 5-10 145
28 Cody Shepherd RB/LB 11 5-8 135
29 Matt Strait RB/LB 10 5-7 145
31 Tanner Boyles RB/LB 10 5-10 155
32 Shawn Frederick RB/LB 9 5-7 145
33 Kurtis White WR/DB 9 5-9 150
34 Kaiden Byrum RB/LB 11 5-10 150
40 Zack Carter WR/DB 10 5-7 140
47 Drew Wheeler WR/DB 12 6-2 150
50 Aden Samples OL/DL 10 5-10 180
52 Weston Rains OL/DL 11 6-2 285
53 Hunter Connell OL/DL 9 5-7 165
54 David Page OL/LB 10 6-0 150
55 Cole Garretson OL/DL 12 6-2 180
56 Jimmy Rodarmel OL/DL 9 5-8 215
57 Cade Johnson OL/DL 9 5-7 180
58 Zack Burns OL/LB 12 6-0 180
63 Mason Kiley OL/DL 10 6-1 210
64 Isaac Jackson RB/LB 10 5-8 160
65 Jarrett Schies OL/DL 9 5-8 170
66 Colton Daniels OL/DL 10 6-0 300
68 Sam McGuire OL/DL 12 6-2 255
70 Wyatt Woody OL/DL 12 6-1 350
73 Skyler Hunt OL/DL 9 6-0 220
74 Nick Burns OL/DL 9 6-0 200
77 Derrick DeBoeuf OL/DL 12 6-1 230
81 Tysen Taylor WR/LB 10 6-3 170
82 Beaux Brogdon WR/DB 9 5-11 145
85 Hyrum Lee TE/LB 10 6-3 170
88 Judd Loyd WR/FS 11 5-10 152
Head coach: Travis Hurley. Assistant coaches: Greg O’Connor, Derald Henderson, Toby Wurtz, Josh Short.
