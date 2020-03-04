The tiger hunting for a win has come to a full stop in its prowl — but its stride did not cease without a fortified effort.
It happened when the Stockton Tigers basketball team fell to the Butler Bears in the Class 3 District 10 championship game, ending the season with a final score of 56-48 on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The score was tied at 39 points, however, with as little as 4:39 minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter.
In the game’s first quarter, Stockton’s drive to see through to the end was apparent, with Layne Colvin putting 4 points on the board, Drew Wheeler shooting a 3-pointer, Jay Baxter contributing 2 and Tate Wheeler nabbing a free-throw point for a total of 10 points.
In the second quarter, Drew Wheeler scored 2 points and freshman Baxter swiveled around the net for 4 points and stood his ground for 2 points from the free-throw line.
During third quarter, Drew Wheeler re-emerged from the locker room with his sights set on the net — he scored 9 points, and Jay Baxter and Cole Garretson each scored a free-throw point for the team to pull 12 points together.
The fourth quarter saw the team’s last drive: again, Drew Wheeler put 9 points on the scoreboard and Garretson scored a 3-pointer and 2 extra points on the net, cementing 14 points from both seniors to cement their last basketball game of their high school careers. Baxter also added 4, but in the end, the Bears took the lead after the two teams were tied 39-39 near the halfway mark in the last quarter.
In total, Drew Wheeler banked 24 points, Baxter had 13, Garretson had 6, Colvin had 4 and Tate Wheeler added 1.
Leading up to it
To reach the Class 3 District 10 championship, the Tigers had to climb their way up the bracket. They did so by winning over the Buffalo Bison in the district’s semi-final game on Friday, Feb. 28.
As turtles know very well, slow and steady wins the race — and the Tigers, keeping a tight clamp on defense exemplified this old notion in the first quarter, with Baxter scoring 3 points and Drew Wheeler scoring 2 points from the free-throw line.
The offensive pace livened up in the next quarter. Tate and Drew Wheeler drove through the court, both scoring 4 points each, while Garretson added 2 on the mark.
By quarter three, Drew Wheeler and teammates proved their affinity for snapping clean three-pointers, with Drew shooting 4 three-pointers for a total of 12 points, while brother Tate Wheeler shot a 3, as well as Colvin. Garretson nabbed 4 points and 2 free-throws for a total of 24 points in the third quarter.
The shining moment of the night came at the very end of fourth quarter. After Baxter had scored 4, Garretson had scored 2 and Drew Wheeler had scored another three-pointer, the overall match-up with the Bison was tied at 50-50.
With just seconds left in the game, Drew Wheeler stopped the semi-final battle from going into overtime by shooting for 2 and seeing the ball swish straight through the net, securing the Tigers’ 52-50 victory.
Well-fought and well-wrought
In their perennial attempt to climb up the district tournament bracket, the Stockton Lady Tigers dominated the Buffalo Lady Bison in overtime on Monday, Feb. 24.
The game’s first quarter proved to be an offensive powerhouse on Stockton’s behalf, with the Lady Tigers scoring 19 points over Buffalo’s 12. By second quarter, Stockton’s initial drive of momentum tapered down slightly, adding 10 points to the scoreboard under Buffalo’s 14.
By third quarter, the Lady Tigers picked up the pace of their initial first-quarter burst, scoring 13 points under the Bison’s 15.
The last quarter of the game was a frictional match-up, with Stockton scoring 11 and Buffalo scoring 12, sending both teams into a tie at 64-64.
In overtime, however, the Lady Tigers persevered, ending the game on a high-note at 69-64.
Later on in the week, the Lady Tigers faced the El Dorado Springs Lady Bulldogs — a hefty opponent with a season record of 25-3. The Lady Tigers ultimately fell to the Lady Bulldogs 36-54 in the Class 3 District 10 semi-final game, ending the season with a 13-14 record.
The Lady Bulldogs went on to the championship game slot, vying for the win over the Butler Lady Bears.
Previously in the season, the Lady Bulldogs beat the Butler Lady Bears on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, with a dominating score of 62-31. However, the coveted district championship slot did not prove to be so swift of a win. The Lady Bulldogs fell just 4 points shy of taking the state-bound title, with a final game score of 46-50.
