American Bass Anglers launched at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, from Old State Park of Stockton Lake. The air temperature was at the high for the day, about 40 degrees with a hard, northwest wind pushing rollers into the ramp. The temperature fell during the day and the wind slowed down. It was a brutal day weather-wise, but the fish were biting.
Twelve anglers weighed in a five-fish limit, ranging from 13-17 pounds. Weights were very close much like they were in November’s tournament. First place went to Mark Moody with 16.83 pounds; second place was Matt Garrett with 16.07 followed by Scott Lawson with 15.81 pounds. The Big Bass was a five-pounder caught by Mike Butcher. The full story of the weather can be seen in the pictures posted at www.centralmidwestbass.com along with the full results. Payday for Moody was $552; Garrett got $308 for second place and $101 was paid to Lawson for third place. Mike Butcher took $190 and a $25 gift certificate from Heritage Tractor for catching the heaviest bass of the day. Gift certificates from Albers Marine in Arma, KS, Enriques’s Mexican Grill in Stockton, Simple Simon’s Pizza of Stockton, Stockton Lake Outfitters in Greenfield, Stockton State Park Marina, Bug’s Baits of Carthage and Joplin and Woods Supermarkets. Several packages of Pa Pa’s Jerky were also given to the anglers. A Friday evening pre-registration was held at Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton. The next D126 tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Anglers are fishing for cash, prizes and points which will qualify them to fish the Stockton Two-Day Championship scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 12-13, 2020. Their next step is the ABA National Championship to be held Sunday-Friday, Oct. 18-23, 2020, on Old Hickory Lake in Tennessee. Watch the Central Midwest Bass Facebook page for up-to-the-minute news about these events as well as other fishing related notices. American Bass Anglers is a national draw trail with almost 40 divisions across the country. Several area ABA tournament schedules can be found at www.centralmidwestbass.com as well as the Facebook page. Membership in ABA is $35 per year; entry fee is $70. Most divisions have a Big Bass option pot. Boaters and non-boaters age 14 and older are invited to participate. Call Becky with any questions at (316) 644-1454.
