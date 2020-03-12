Local high school basketball players made the cut in the 2020 Class 3 District 10 All District team.
From the El Dorado Springs Lady Bulldogs basketball team, Reese Schaff, Macie Mays and Tevi Gurley were honored on the list. Summer Kenney from the Stockton Lady Tigers also was honored.
For the boys All District Team, Stockton Tiger Drew Wheeler made the list, as well as El Dorado Springs Bulldog Ian Esry.
