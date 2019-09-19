In an early-season battle of volleyball unbeatens, the Stockton Lady Tigers pinned the first loss of the year on the Bolivar Lady Liberators with a 25-14, 25-16 sweep Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Stockton.
The Lady Tigers (3-0) put pressure immediately on their Polk County neighbors, racing out to a 10-2 first set lead. Two freshmen, Kylie Hunter and Summer Kenney, scored a pair of kills each in the opening salvo. Stockton’s top hitter, senior Kaitlyn Creek, did not even touch the ball until unloading a big left-side spike for point no. 10.
Bolivar (2-1) tried to respond with freshman Dailynn VanDeren, who notched a couple of kills in the next few serves. The Lady Libs started piling up unforced errors, however, as Stockton pulled away.
Bolivar coach Tony Phelps was blunt in assessing his team’s play.
“Our passing was just atrocious,” Phelps said. “They [Stockton] weren’t serving rockets at us, but our setter (junior Hallie Tucker) was running behind the 10-foot line all night long. She didn’t get a chance to set out of our offense, so we had very little offense.”
A scary moment occurred at 14-5 when Kenney rolled her right ankle on a dive. After getting a tape job from the trainer, she returned at 20-11 and scored the final point of the set on a block.
Stockton coach Amanda Walton said Kenney would be sore for a few days.
“She’s one tough kid,” Walton said. “I pulled her out, she came back and said, ‘I’m ready to go back in, coach.’ We’re glad it’s just a roll; she’ll be all right.”
In the second set, Stockton got offense from the likes of Creek, Kenney, Hunter and junior Riley Stapp. Bolivar answered with VanDeren, freshman Cora Roweton and junior Trinity Williamson, but the Lady Libs only managed to score more than one point at a time on three stretches.
“I wasn’t at happy at all,” Phelps said. “We got beat by a very good team, they’re salty, they’re very good.”
For Stockton, Creek had nine kills and two aces; Hunter had five kills, four assists and an ace; senior Kira Frazier had 13 assists; Kenney had three kills, an ace and a block; and Stapp had two kills and an ace.
“We kept our pace and kept going and going,” Walton said. “I was just so happy because we didn’t come out flat. We started high and stayed that way.”
For Bolivar, VanDeren had five kills; Williamson had three kills and two blocks; Roweton had three kills and a block; Tucker had 11 assists and eight digs; senior Emma Larimore had 10 digs; and senior Lily Shepard had six digs.
“We hit pretty good, but when we can’t get the ball to our setter in the proper spot, that’s the story right there,” Phelps said.
