The Stockton Lady Tigers returned to their winning ways Thursday, Sept. 27, with a sweep of the Butler Bears, 25-14, 25-20, at the SHS gym.
Senior Kaitlyn Creek made her presence felt early, scoring four kills and a block in Stockton’s first 10 points. She wound up with 17 kills, four aces and two blocks for the match.
Freshmen Summer Kenney and Kylie Hunter continued to impress in their rookie seasons. Kenney had eight kills while Hunter added 12 assists and four kills. Senior Kira Frazier had 11 assists. The rest of the team, including Riley Stapp, Maygen Mings, Cassidy Duncan and Emma Sullivan, also contributed though not always showing up on the stat sheet.
Stockton (9-4) opened the second set strong as Creek and Kenney continued to handle the bulk of the offense. At 19-12, however, Butler took advantage of a few Tiger errors and clawed to within 21-19 before Stockton finished on a 4-1 run to close the match.
Lady Tiger coach Amanda Walton said the Bears exploited what might be a weak rotation for her team.
“It’s after Creek serves,” Walton said. “We need to set Summer more and other people too. We need to get Riley and Maygen involved more and get all our girls where they need to be.
“I think they got a little distracted in the second set with the Black Walnut Festival going on,” Walton added. “I think they wanted to get done so they could go to the festival. We’ve got to keep our head in the game.”
Ryenne Gepford had nine kills for Butler and Blair Miller added four kills. Lilli Colburn had 15 assists.
The Lady Tigers opened Mid-Lakes Conference play Tuesday, Oct. 1, at home against Forsyth and travel Thursday, Oct. 3, to Strafford. They host the Stockton Invitational Saturday, Oct. 5.
