The Stockton Lady Tigers split a pair of games last week, moving to 5-8 overall and 0-2 in the Mid-Lakes Conference.
Stockton defeated Lamar 48-33, Monday, Jan. 13, on the road. Stockton had the advantage after every quarter, leading 9-8 in the first, 22-16 at half and 35-23 in the third period. The Lady Tigers showed balance and depth against the Lady Tigers from Barton County, with Summer Kenney leading with 15 points and Lyndsy Gire adding 13. Abby Flora, Cassidy Duncan and Katie Hedrick each contributed four points and Kylie Hunter one.
“We played really well,” Stockton coach Jim Flora said. “Lamar’s a tough team and they’re a lot like us. They guard really well, but they have a tough time scoring. We’re starting to shoot the ball a lot better, which is helpful.”
Only three Lamar players got in the scoring column with Halle Miller notching 15 points and Josey Adams and Sierra White each with nine.
Stockton was not so fortunate against the defending Class 3 state champions, the Strafford Lady Indians, in a 60-27 conference loss Thursday, Jan. 16, at home.
Strafford played a tough half-court defense, making it difficult for the Lady Tigers to get good looks at the basket.
“We try to hang our hat on really solid defense, playing as one,” Strafford coach Dustin Larsen said. “We try to make it hard on other teams and make them earn everything they get. I thought our kids came out and played hard tonight.”
Stockton actually had a 9-8 lead late in the first quarter, but Strafford closed with an 8-0 run and never looked back.
Emma Compton led the Indians with 15 points while Mica Chadwell and Logan Jones each added nine.
“They were attacking, being aggressive,” Larsen said. “Out of our defense we were able to get into transition and be aggressive offensively. There were several possessions when we had good ball movement, which led to good set shots.”
For Stockton, Jenna Rickman had eight points, Hedrick seven, Gire six, Duncan four and Kenney two.
“We’re actually getting better all the time,” Flora said. “If we look back at the past scores where Strafford beat us the last few years, I thought we represented ourselves pretty well. Obviously, they’re No. 2 in the state. Yeah, we struggled at times, but I do think we’re getting better. We’ve just got to keep working at it.”
The Lady Tigers played Butler late Monday, Jan. 20, in the first round of the Stockton Invitational Tournament. Seeded sixth, Stockton faces Greenfield in the semifinal round Thursday, Jan. 23. The tournament concludes Saturday, Jan. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.