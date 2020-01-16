The Stockton Lady Tigers lost the opening game of the Mid-Lakes Conference portion of their schedule, bowing to the Forsyth Lady Panthers 51-22, Thursday, Jan. 9, on the road.
Coach Jim Flora said the Lady Tigers (4-7, 0-1) struggled to score the basketball against a tough, experienced Forsyth team.
“We guard well, but we have a hard time scoring,” Flora said. “We stayed close with them in the first four minutes, but then we gave up a couple of turnovers, they banked in a three and suddenly we’re down 10-4. It’s frustrating when teams get away from us and we can’t score.”
Senior Kaylee Henning led Forsyth (8-2, 2-0) with 15 points and junior Scarlett Texeria added 12. For Stockton, Summer Kenney led with 6 points, Kylie Hunter, Jenna Rickman and Lyndsy Gire each had 4, and Cassidy Duncan and Katie Hedrick each had 2.
The Lady Tigers had a 38-31 lead on Ash Grove after three quarters in a non-conference home game Monday, Jan. 6, but the Lady Pirates rallied down the stretch with a 17-8 final period to beat Stockton 48-46.
Kennedi Climer led Ash Grove with 14 points and Khloe Mead added 11. For Stockton, Hedrick scored 20, Gire 16, Rickman 4, Kenney 4 and Hunter 2.
The Lady Tigers played Monday, Jan. 13, at Lamar. They host Strafford in conference play at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, and challenge Butler at 8:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in the first round of the Stockton Invitational Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.