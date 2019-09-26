A key member of the Stockton Lady Tiger golf team may miss the rest of the season due to an injury.
“Kassidy Dalton suffered a dislocated knee last weekend,” coach Mary Anne Manring said. “It is unlikely she will be able to finish the season.”
Dalton was a state sectional qualifier in 2018.
The girls traveled Monday, Sept. 9, to Butler. The varsity team of Payten Foster, Jenna Rickman, Cadence Akins, Caley Dalton and Makayla Walker shot 231 for nine holes. Rickman had Stockton's low score of 46.
The junior varsity team of Cadence Akins, Sarah Green, Victoria Nail, Kaylie Simmons and Makayla Walker traveled Wednesday, Sept. 11, to Buffalo for an 18-hole tournament. The team finished with a score of 505. Nail shot 120 to finish in the top 15.
The girls played Monday, Sept. 16 at Silo Ridge in Bolivar. The varsity team compiled a team score of 477. Rickman had Stockton's low score of 102, while Caley Dalton shot 112.
The Lady Tigers took fourth place among five teams competing Friday, Sept. 20, at the Nevada Invitational.
The Lady Tigers compiled a team score of 457. Winner Carl Junction carded a 377 on the par-72 Frank E. Peters Municipal Course.
Carl Junction’s Jenna Teeter earned medalist honors with a 2-over-par 74. Rickman missed the top 10 by two strokes, finishing at 105. Other Stockton scores were Caley Dalton 111, Walker 117, Akins 119, Foster 122, Simmons 124, Nail 127 and Green 133.
The Lady Tigers played Monday, Sept. 23, at Marshfield in a tournament hosted by Strafford. Stockton’s varsity team score of 424 was good for third place behind winner Lebanon and runner-up Galena. Rickman’s 90 was second individually, three shots behind Shelby Haskins of Purdy. Dalton cracked the top 10 with her round of 100. Akins shot 116, Foster 118 and Nail 127. In the junior varsity competition, Green shot 117 and Simmons 123.
The Lady Tigers visit Clever Thursday, Sept. 26.
