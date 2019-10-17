Thanks to a 6-0 vote by the El Dorado Springs R-II board of education, the Lady Bulldogs will switch from fall to spring softball starting with the 2020-21 school year. The decision was made during the board’s Thursday, Oct. 11, regular meeting.
The Lady Bulldogs have competed in fall softball for many years, but the program encountered problems this year when the board enacted a policy prohibiting student-athletes from competing in two sports at the same time, preventing some students from playing both volleyball and softball.
Spring softball players next school year will have to choose the diamond over track and field under the one-sport-per-season policy.
