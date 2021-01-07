The Lady Bulldogs accepted an invitation to compete in the Pink and White tournament in Springfield over the holiday break.
Their first game of the tournament was against Logan-Rogersville. The game started out close, as both teams struggled to score. In the second quarter, however, the Lady Bulldogs found their range and outscored their opponent 17-10. This would continue throughout the second half as the Lady Bulldogs took a 65-39 victory.
In the second round, the Lady Bulldogs took on Republic. The Lady Bulldogs started out very slow, making costly turnovers and getting starters into foul trouble. Going into the locker room, the Lady Bulldogs were behind 18-33.
In the third quarter, though, the Lady Bulldogs started to turn it on, as they outscored Republic 19-12. In the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Lady Bulldogs continued to play well, closing the gap to 2 points. The Lady Bulldogs were not able to get any closer, as Republic made timely free throws and took the victory 64-57.
In the third round, the Lady Bulldogs played the Lady Lakers of Camdenton. The Lady Bulldogs found themselves down after the first quarter 14-16, but in the second quarter, they outscored Cadenton by 19, to take a 42-25 lead into the half. The Lady Bulldogs continued to play well in the second half to take a 76-56 victory over the Lady Lakers of Camdenton.
On Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs took on the Lady Bulldogs of Blue Eye in the fifth place game of the White division.
Our Lady Bulldogs came out strong in the first quarter, taking an early 8 point lead. In the second quarter Blue Eye came out firing, hitting 4 three-pointers to close the gap to 3 going into the half.
The third quarter was all El Dorado Springs as they pushed their lead to 13. In the fourth quarter, Blue Eye came storming back hitting from the outside, to tie they game up in the final seconds. In overtime, Blue Eye hit the opening shot with a deep 3 pointer and the Lady Bulldogs were unable to recover, as the Lady Bulldogs finished with a loss 52-55 and finishing sixth out of their 16-team bracket
The Lady Bulldogs are now 7-3 on the season with wins over Lincoln, Clinton, Buffalo, Archie, Adrian, Logan-Rogersville, and Camdenton. Their three losses have come to Skyline, Republic, and Blue Eye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.