The 2019 El Dorado Christian volleyball season came to a close on Saturday, Oct. 26, with a bittersweet ending for the ladies. The sweet side: the ECS Lady Buffalos won third place at the Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association state volleyball finals (Division 1 Class IV) at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. The bitter side: the Buffalos say goodbye to senior Hailey Krehbiel. Hailey has been with the Lady Buffalos for four years, showing compassion, leadership, godliness and encouragement to each of her teammates. The silver lining to the win, Hailey scored the final point, 25-18.
