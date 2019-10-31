Stockton Lake did not give up a lot of fish for American Bass Anglers Sunday, Oct. 27. The weather went from cloudy, cool and rainy on Saturday to all-day sunshine with temperatures warming to near 70 on Sunday. Anglers searched all parts of the lake, using many different baits.
“It wasn’t easy” reported winner Jeff Gilbert. He weighed in 12.85 pounds. Second place went to Jim Banks with 12.35 pounds. Scott Lawson took third with 11.48 pounds. The Big Bass award from Heritage Tractor went to Dale Boothe with a 4.14-pound largemouth.
Full results with pictures will be posted at www.centralmidwestbass.com. The next D126 tournament is scheduled for Saturday Nov. 23, 2019. Other area upcoming tournaments include Saturday, Nov. 9, with D58 on Big Hill in Kansas, and D64 on Lake Taneycomo. Watch the Central Midwest Bass Facebook page for up-to-the-minute news about these and other tournaments.
Several local businesses donated gift certificates and prizes. Participating businesses include Albers Marine, Crawford County C & V Pittsburg, KS, The Bait Shop South Mo. 39 Stockton, Cabins On The Lake, Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant Stockton, Heritage Tractor, Kens Kafe Arcola, Labette County Tourism, Pete’s Convenience Stores, Simple Simon’s Pizza of Stockton, Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce, Stockton Lake Outfitters Greenfield, Stockton State Park Marina, Taco Mayo of Parsons and Coffeyville, KS, Woody’s Fast Stop: Fast, Friendly, Food, Fuel E Mo. 32 and Woods Supermarkets.
American Bass Anglers is a National Draw Trail with almost 40 Divisions across the country. There are several in our area. You can get more information about them at www.americanbassanglers.com. Information about area tournaments can be found at www.centralmidwestbass.com. Membership in ABA is $35 per year; entry fee is $70. Most divisions have a Big Bass Option Pot. For more information, call (316) 644-1454.
