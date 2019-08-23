Rain greeted the Stockton football Tigers and their fans Saturday morning, Aug. 17, causing the team’s first public scrimmage to be moved from Joe Price Memorial Stadium to the practice field.
After about 20 minutes, lightning was seen to the north. Head coach Travis Hurley sent his team back to the locker room in accordance with the standard policy of waiting half an hour before resuming outdoor activity.
In the brief first session, the team showed good promise on offense, as the line opened up big holes for the running backs and quarterback Layne Colvin found most of his receivers with a nice touch on his passes. A couple of balls were dropped, but Tiger fans should not be too concerned as it still was just the first official week of practice.
“We’re executing pretty well,” Hurley said. “Offensively, we’ve put some new things in and having so many guys back this year helps. We probably had our best offensive session yesterday and we came out this morning looking pretty sharp in the rain.”
Hurley said he had a good idea who the starters will be, but a few positions still might be up for grabs.
“We’ve got some young guys who are stepping up and are probably earning some playing time,” Hurley said. “But we’ve got most of our spots I think pretty well locked down.”
Jamboree
The Tigers will play in a six-team preseason jamboree at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Sarcoxie High School’s Royce Stadium. Besides the host Bears, Ash Grove, Lockwood, Pierce City and Lighthouse Christian also will participate.
Stockton will meet Lockwood in the first scrimmage at 7 p.m., then take on Sarcoxie at 7:30 p.m. After sitting out the 8 p.m. rotation, the Tigers will play Pierce City at 8:30 p.m.
“I want to come out of the jamboree healthy, that’s the most important thing,” Hurley said. “[We want to] just go in and compete and continue to execute like we’ve been executing. I really like our effort defensively.”
The regular season opens at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Miller.
