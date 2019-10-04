B12_CedarBowl_EDSCheer.jpg

Cheyenne Lame, senior

Searra Kelly, junior

Abby Hogan, junior

Caity Burchett, sophomore

Gracie Swopes, sophomore

Libby Toliver, sophomore

Addison Ketterman, sophomore

Maddy Cheek, sophomore

Lexy Neal, sophomore

Tenesa Turner, sophomore

Jaeden Marshall, sophomore

Paiden Smith, freshman

Camille Bland, freshman

Michelle Nelson, freshman

Coach LaRita McNeely

