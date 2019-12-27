The El Dorado Springs Lady Bulldogs used a strong second half to pull away from the Stockton Lady Tigers and win the annual Cedar County rivalry game 51-24 in non-conference basketball Thursday, Dec. 19, in El Dorado.
Remaining undefeated at 8-0, the Bulldogs led 21-12 at the half, with Macie Mays scoring a dozen of her game-high 19 points in the first two quarters.
In the second half, El Do made the contest a runaway by outscoring Stockton 30-12. Reese Schaaf canned four three-pointers during the latter two periods and finished with 18 points total.
Lyndsy Gire had 8 points and Summer Kenney added 7 for the Lady Tigers, who fell to 4-5 overall on the season.
Both teams will be off for the holidays. Stockton returns to action at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Ash Grove. El Dorado Springs faces McDonald County at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, as part of a shootout at Baptist Bible College in Springfield.
Stockton 6 6 5 7—24
El Dorado 15 6 19 11—51
Stockton: Lyndsy Gire 8, Summer Kenney 7, Cassidy Duncan 4, Jenna Rickman 3, Katie Hedrick 2.
El Dorado: Macie Mays 19, Reese Schaaf 18, Chloe Middleton 6, Hannah Klaiber 3, Tori Gurley 3, Wriley Taylor 2.
3-point goals: Duncan, Klaiber, Mays, Schaaf 4, Gurley.
