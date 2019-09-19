The Stockton girls golf team competed Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Springfield Catholic Invitational Tournament at Bill & Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield. The varsity team of Kassidy Dalton, Jenna Rickman, Caley Dalton, Cadence Akins and Makayla Walker shot a team score of 423. Kassidy Dalton finished 12th overall with a score of 88, which set a new school record. Victoria Nail, Kaylie Simmons and Sarah Green completed in the Par 3 contest and Nail scored an 81.
The Lady Tigers won a triangle match Thursday, Sept. 5, at Nevada with McDonald County also competing. Stockton shot 221 for nine holes. Kassidy Dalton was second individually at 49, with Rickman one stroke behind in third.
