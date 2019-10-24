The El Dorado Springs Lady Bulldogs have been named the favorites for the Class 2 District 12 volleyball tournament, scheduled for Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 28-29, at Stockton High School.
The Bulldogs, with an overall record of 27-2-3 as of Friday, Oct. 18, earned a bye to the semifinals in the seven-team single-elimination event, and await the winner of fourth-seed Stockton (18-10-1) and fifth-seed Pleasant Hope (23-8-1), who meet in the first round at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
Other Monday quarterfinal matches are second-seed Skyline (20-5) vs. seventh-seed Ash Grove (14-9-1) at 6:15 p.m. and third-seed Adrian (22-5-3) vs. sixth-seed Butler (15-14-2) at 7:30.
El Dorado plays the Stockton/Pleasant Hope winner at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, followed by the second semifinal at 6:15 p.m. and the championship at 7:30 p.m.
The winner moves on to the sectional round Saturday, Nov. 2, at the winner of District 10.
