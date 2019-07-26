Cedar County baseball fans hoping to see one of their own play in the major leagues will have put those dreams on the backburner for now.
El Dorado Springs native Riley Boyd, drafted earlier this summer in the 28th round by the Kansas City Royals, has decided not to sign the team’s offer at the present time.
“He received an offer and turned it down last week,” Riley’s mother Jennifer Boyd-Todd told the Republican. “[It was a] hard decision but he felt like it wasn’t right for him at this moment.”
Boyd was scheduled to fly Thursday, July 18, to Massachusetts to play a few games for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod League. As of Monday, July 22, he has yet to make an appearance on the mound.
Later on, Boyd will enroll at Western Kentucky University to play for the Hilltoppers. He pitched the last two years for Jefferson College of Hillsboro.
“I’m just trying to enjoy the rest of my summer before I head back to school,” Boyd said this week.
“I’m excited for him to get to go out and play in the Cape Cod League to finish out summer and have that experience,” Boyd-Todd said of her son.
