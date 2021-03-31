On Saturday, March 27, Stockton Basketball was well represented as two players and two coaches participated in All Star Saturday hosted by SWMO Basketball. Boys and girls underclassmen and boys and girls seniors participated in separate all-star games held at W.E. Dowell Fieldhouse on the campus of Baptist Bible College in Springfield.
In the boys underclassmen game, Stockton athletes Layne Colvin and Jay Baxter played alongside other outstanding basketball players from southwest Missouri. After their game, Colvin participated in a three-point contest while Baxter showed off his leaping ability in a slam dunk contest.
Later in the evening, senior basketball stars from around the region played in their all star game. Stockton head coach Michael Draper and his assistant coach, Alex Wheeler, had the privilege of coaching one of the teams. Team members included two starters from the Class 3 state champion, Hartville Eagles, who ended their undefeated season at 31-0.
Junior Reese Schaaf and sophomore Macie Mays of El Dorado Springs were also selected to play in the SWMO underclassmen girls basketball game, which took place in Springfield Saturday afternoon. Both played well and Macie Mays was selected as the games’ MVP.
