A basketball camp for elementary students is scheduled for four Saturday mornings in January and February, hosted by the Stockton boys and girls basketball teams.
The camps will be held Jan. 11 and 18, and Feb. 1 and 8, in the middle school gym.
First- and second-graders will meet from 8-9 a.m. each week. Third- and fourth-graders are from 9-10:30 a.m. Fifth- and sixth-graders are from 10:30 a.m.-noon.
The cost to enroll is $10. Make checks payable to Stockton schools. For more information, contact Coach Jim Flora at (417) 298-6968 or email jflora@stockton.k12.mo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.