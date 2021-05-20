In the final stretch of the regular season, the Tigers baseball team has struggled by falling in three consecutive games against conference and non-conference competition.
Before the most recent matchup, the Tigers fell to Skyline (18-3) by a small margin of 2-0. The loss ended a two-game winning streak for Stockton, where the Tigers defeated Forsyth and Buffalo.
Following the loss, the Tigers traveled to Lockwood to face the non-conference foe. Stockton came into the matchup against a Lockwood team that had won four of six games before the matchup against the Tigers.
In the matchup against Lockwood, the two sides were left scoreless until the third inning, where Lockwood struck first. Earning two runs, Stockton responded in the same inning by trimming the lead to one point. Lockwood fired right back in the next inning by putting up two more runs, which helped close the contest. Stockton was left scoreless for the remainder of the game as Lockwood went on to win 4-1 over the Tigers.
Tigers sophomore Wyatt Downs highlighted the day at the plate earning two hits in his three at-bats. Junior Tanner Boyles made a valiant effort as well at the plate with one hit and one RBI.
Looking to bounce back from the loss, the Tigers stayed home in Stockton for a non-conference contest against Bolivar (12-8).
The game quickly turned one-sided as the Liberators piled on 11 runs within the first three innings. Bats were on fire for Bolivar as the Tigers struggled to keep up. Only scoring one run in the contest, the Liberators prevailed over the Tigers 13-1.
Downs provided another solid effort at the plate for the Tigers connecting for two hits in his three at-bats.
Stockton closes the regular season with an overall record of 9-11 and a conference record of 1-4.
The Tigers opened the Class 3 District 12 Tournament against El Dorado Springs (17-6) on Tuesday, May 18. Stats were unavailable due to publishing deadlines for CCR.
