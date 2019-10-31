Daelen Ackley claimed another cross-country gold medal, winning the El Dorado Springs Invitational, Tuesday, October 22, at his home course. The Bulldogs finished third as a team, behind East Newton and Lamar.
El Dorado’s Hannah Klaiber took second in the girls’ race, trailing Lamar’s Kiersten Potter by 42 seconds. College Heights edged El Dorado by four points in the team competition.
Results (El Dorado Springs athletes except as noted)
Varsity Girls
Teams: 1. College Heights, 43. 2. El Dorado Springs, 47. 3. Central, 65. 4. Buffalo, 68. 5. East Newton, 110.
Individuals: 1. Kiersten Potter, Lamar, 20:42.97. 2. Hannah Klaiber, 21:24.78. 3. Grace Bishop, College Heights, 21:47.45. 4. Avery Baker, Central, 21:51.05. 5. Jane Murr, Central 22:15.76. 6. Morgan Mitchell, 22:26.06. 7. Kenli Rader, 22:37.88. 8. Kara Morey, Lamar, 22:51.28. 9. Kaylee Foster, Fair Play, 22:52.55. 10. Cheyann Kenady, Buffalo, 23:14.93. 17. Olivia Bryson, El Dorado Christian, 23:27.35. 25. Colbie Wood, 24:24.48. 32. Abbigail Klaiber, 25:12.34. 43. Madison Hendricks, 28:05.22.
Varsity Boys
Teams: 1. East Newton, 41. 2. Lamar, 61. 3. El Dorado Springs, 64. 4. Central, 71. 5. Fair Play, 113. 6. Pleasant Hope, 162. 7. Butler, 167.
Individuals: 1. Daelen Ackley, 16:19.31. 2. Kolin Overstreet, Lamar, 16:49.82. 3. Joe Kremp, Lamar, 17:16.76. 4. Kelton Sorrell, East Newton, 17:20.62. 5. Grant Musick, Central, 17:31.66. 6. Jacob Bennion, East Newton, 17:42.04. 7. Gabe Bergen, East Newton, 17:48.98. 8. Codey Schuler, Fair Play, 17:53.02. 9. Trey Palmer, Warsaw, 18:03.73. 10. Garrett Downum, East Newton, 18:06.60. 11. Trevyn Garringer, 18:11.31. 16. Brice Knoll, 18:46.43. 17. Connor Goatley, 18:50.78. 32. Brenton LeeMasters, El Dorado Christian, 20:10.18. 34. Blayze McCullough, 20:18.55. 41. Spencer Chance, Fair Play, 20:48.23. 42. Austin Wiegel, 20:52.09.
44. James King, 20:56.23. 53. Riley Quinlin, 22:21.54. 60. Gavin Ring, 23:28.43
JV Girls
Individuals: 1. Jayden Marshall, Pleasant Hope, 24:52.78. 2. Liberty Miles, Central, 25:10.87. 3. Mia Andrews, Central, 26:28.27.
JV Boys
Individuals: 1. Jacob Barham, Central, 19:56.53. 2. Derek Melton, Central, 20:02.47. 3. Spiritstone Sell, Central, 20:24.24. 21. Hunter Malensek, El Dorado Christian, 23:00.78. 57. Rylee Bowman, El Dorado Christian, 26:40.84.
Middle School Girls
Teams: 1. Clinton, 44. 2. El Dorado Springs, 58. 3. College Heights, 66. 4. Lamar, 88. 5. Nevada, 106. 6. Warsaw, 147.
1. Addison Ratliff, Weaubleau, 13:47.69. 2. Audrey Goatley, 13:51.02. 3. Vyla Brown, Clinton, 14:16.36. 4. Avery Dawn, Nevada, 14:32.64. 5. Hanna Ridgway, 14:42.30. 12. Maya Steward, 16:14.54. 25. Lydia Zimmer, 18:34.41. 26. Isabel Reddick, 18:34.85. 27. Alivia Bowen, 18:49.79. 28. Myka Barger, 18:50.96.
Middle School Boys
Teams: 1. College Heights, 44. 2. Lamar, 49. 3. Nevada, 66. 4. El Dorado Springs, 101. 5. Pleasant Hope, 111. 6. Clinton, 133. 7. Marion C. Early, 183.
Individuals: 1. Cameron Bailey, Lamar, 11:55.09. 2. Caleb Quade, College Heights, 12:01.91. 3. Rolen Sanderson, College Heights, 12:17.42. 4. Ethan Tucker, 12:35.79. 5. Aiden Ryan, Nevada, 12:45.71. 10. Logan Fisk, 13:31.35. 14, Jude Wyatt, El Dorado Christian, 13:37.11. 27. Nathan Saderstrom, 14:42.19. 38. Kolton Nichols, 15:44.34. 40. Blake Loane, 15:48.76.
