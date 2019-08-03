From tiger to eagle, local educator and community volunteer Marvin Manring sees scouting as an investment in today’s youth
Be it volunteering, attending board meetings, directing band concerts, fundraising, chances are most Stockton locals know Marvin Manring.
Manring, an accomplished educator and community participant, is a Missouri native with a lifelong passion for all things scouting.
Manring is also one of five brothers – all of whom achieved the rank of Eagle in Albany's Troop 102.
Opportunity, versatility and shaping youths into successful, productive and valuable members of society is just part of why Manring said the value of scouting is incalculable.
“I’m on board with anything that provides opportunities outside the home,” Manring said. “It’s about experiences, skills, character development and creating a path which instills positive values in children like almost nothing else can.”
Manring further explained his views on scouting's impact locally in reference to younger generations.
“We benefit as a community from teaching these children through scouting,” Manring said. “I certainly did. Whether it's experience they may not get in their home life, education, a sense of community value or just basic life skills, scouting encompasses every bit of that.”
Manring was himself a leader with the local Stockton cub scout pack and boy scout troop when his son Lucas was moving through the ranks, but said he stepped back as his son reached the end of his scouting journey when Lucas Manring achieved his own Eagle Scout accolade.
Simply put, the torch has to be passed on occasion, to keep new ideas, perspectives and energies changing as youths transition through the cubbing and scouting levels.
In speaking to what would give Stockton's cub scout and boy scout efforts a shot in the arm, Manring was quick to reply directly.
“I’d like to see leadership brought in at the cub level and see pack and troop leadership develop a solid foundation locally,” Manring said. “Find good leaders and stay out of their way. That's where you see real progress.”
Manring pointed out numerous aspects of how scouting improves family life, fosters generational involvement and can build bonds between parents and children as youngsters progress through different levels of the programs.
Scouting also circumvents almost all the social and economic boundaries countless other activities and programs have.
While that is not to say religious, athletic, scholastic or personal recreational activities do not have their place – scouting is simply open to all children regardless of race, creed, athletic ability, handicap, educational level or financial means. It quite literally has no barriers in regard to participation.
Scouting also provides opportunities to improve parenting and child-parent relationships because it creates situations in which different generations can build bonds between one another over shared participation in virtually endless ways.
Manring also said getting involved with the scouting effort is easier than most would think.
“All someone has to do is ask,” Manring said. “No one is ever asked to jump in feet first either. The resources and training available for parents interested in cubbing or scouting leadership are plentiful.”
Putting children in a safe environment where they can experience the outdoors, experiment with ideas and concepts while building strong morals and develop self-sufficiency and character is just some of what scouting can do to put shildren ahead in the game of life.
“If this community wants to give our kids a leg up, scouting is where to to put your energy.” Manring said. “It's really an investment in our future.”
And, while this Stockton educator may no longer have a daily role in local scouting, the message he continues to convey is clear: Stockton needs scouting.
Giving much credit to the current leadership of Stockton's Cub Scout Pack 69, Manring said it is both satisfying and encouraging to see fellow members of his community continue the scouting tradition.
Manring also affirmed his willingness to be a continual resource to the Stockton scouting scene and encourages anyone needing further assistance with scouting involvement to contact Stockton United Methodist Church at 276-4717 or the Ozarks Trail Council office for the greater southwestern Missouri area by calling (417) 883-1636.
Information regarding scouting registration and additional opportunities within the Ozarks Trail Council can be found at www.ozarktrailsbsa.org.
