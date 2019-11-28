Stockton Middle School and High School students went to Special Olympic bowling games Thursday, Nov. 14, at Sunshine Lanes in Springfield. The students bowled great.
The middle school students who participated were Elijah Bentley, Mackenzie Harper and Mya Campbell. Mackenzie won first place on her lane and Elijah and Mya won second place on their lanes.
The high school students who participated were Emily Haley, Tanner Winchell and Vevay Laub. Emily and Tanner won first place on their lanes and Vevay won third place on her lanes.
Emily, Vevay, Tanner and Mackenzie will be advancing to the state games in March in St. Charles.
