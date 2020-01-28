Missouri State University has released its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. The minimum requirement for inclusion is a 3.50 grade point average in 12 or more credit hours of study.
Cedar County residents named to the dean’s list are as follows.
Stockton: Sophia Antonopoulos, Gunner Bothman, Caitlyn Duncan, Taylor Ewing, Hunter Meyer, Johnna Taylor and Katie Walker.
Fair Play: Kate Brown.
Humansville: Shawnee Boswell and Cheston Stacy.
El Dorado Springs: Caleb Alexander, Travis Cameron, Samantha Cox, Raelynn Knight, Shelby Loane, Kylie Taylor, Keili Tough and Denise Wynne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.