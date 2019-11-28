Stockton Lady Tiger volleyball star Kaitlyn Creek signed a letter of intent to attend Missouri Southern State University in Joplin and play volleyball for the Lions.
Creek, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter, is one of the most decorated volleyball players in Stockton history. In her senior season, where she earned all-Mid-Lakes Conference, all-district and Class 2 all-state honors, Creek compiled 529 kills, 50 aces, 17 blocks, 406 digs and 32 assists.
Creek will join a Lions team who was 13-18 this fall, 6-14 in the MIAA conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.