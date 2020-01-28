Katie Bruggeman, El Dorado Springs, was named to the vice-president for academic affairs’ list for the fall 2019 semester at Truman State University, Kirksville.
The minimum requirement for inclusion is a 3.5 grade point average in 12 or more credit hours of study.
