The Missouri Bicentennial Commission has announced the Bicentennial Poster contest. The contest is open to all Missouri students in grades 3-12.
Judges will select four posters to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial of statehood. Selected posters will best interpret the theme of sharing Missouri’s stories through the past, present and future.
Each student entry must be sponsored by an eligible institution, which includes public and private schools, home-school networks, nonprofit arts agencies, cultural heritage institutions and public libraries.
The COVID-19 pandemic, undoubtedly, complicates the sponsorship process. The commission welcomes sponsoring organizations to help facilitate the contest while students are at home during this time.
The competition runs now through October 31. Judges will select the final designs from two in grades 3-6 and two in grades 7-12.
Missouri 2021 will be available on all social media platforms to answer questions, including email: contact@missouri2021.org. Complete guidelines and the online submission form can be found at missouri2021.org/bicentennial-poster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.