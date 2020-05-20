Civil Cases
Easy Cash ASAP LLC, Overland Park, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Dawn Sloan, Humansville, defendant, suit on account, judgement entered against defendant, $2,358.95.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. James E. Toliver, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, judgement entered against defendant, $1,421.20.
Midland Funding LLC, Kansas City, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Linda Wainscott, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, consent judgement against defendant, $1,396.39.
Anthony Todd, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, et al vs. Rheem Manufacturing Company, Norcross, Georgia, et al, defendant, other tort, dismissed by parties.
Velocity Investments LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. John W. Kasper, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, plaintiff, vs. Randall Chambers, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract/account (bulk), dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Credit Management Inc., Kansas City, plaintiff, vs. Marie Cantrell, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 14.
Crown Asset Management LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Anna Houts, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 14.
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC, Mesa, Arizona, plaintiff, vs. James Nehl, Stockton, defendant, contract/account (bulk), hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 7.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Benjamin Welborn, Sheldon, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 7.
LVNV Funding LLC, Chicago, Illinois, vs. Albert Knight, Humansville, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 7.
Tamara Hacker, Prairie Village, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Rebecca Johnson, El Dorado Springs, et al, CC partition, motion for appointment of special process server.
Richard J. Churchill, Buffalo, plaintiff, vs. Stephen R. Langendorff, Stockton, respondent, personal injury — other, motion for special process server.
Willard C. Steward, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Mark B. Mitchell, Stockton, defendant, personal injury — vehicular, summons personally served.
Shelly Dionne Zartman, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Bennett Tate Thoreson, El Dorado Springs, et al, personal injury — vehicular, summons issued.
Jason Steury, Stockton, petitioner, vs. State of Missouri Director of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, miscellaneous associate civil — other, certified copy of judgment mailed to petitioner.
Felonies
James C. Duncan, Humansville, stealing — $750 or more, class D felony, case management conference scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.
Steven Allen Caudill, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, second degree property damage, class D misdemeanor, possession Of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, arraignment held at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 15.
Misdemeanors
James Bryant Black, Topeka, Kansas, passing a bad check — less than $500, class A misdemeanor, tried by court — guilty, fine waived and costs to be taken from cash deposit made by defendant along with $319.83 restitution.
Michael Cash, Moundville, weight of vehicle exceeded maximum posted limit for county road or bridge, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $100.
Rhonda J. Wilhelm, Nevada, and John W. Wilhelm, Stockton, certificate of dissolution.
Derrick Lee Beeks, Stockton, possession of drug paraphernalia, alford plea, fine $100.
Marriage
David Ryan Cloyd, El Dorado Springs, and Bailee Roux Marshall, Kansas City.
Dissolutions
Sean Craig Hamby, Bolivar, and Valerie Hamby, Stockton, judgement terminating child support.
Jacqueline Young, Humansville, and Moberly Correctional Center, Moberly, copies mailed to parties.
Protection Orders
Donald Neal Lee, Wasilla, Arkansas, adult abuse stalking, protection order issued.
Michael J. Wills, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse stalking, order of protection served.
Chad L. Kearsey, Jerico Springs, ex parte order issued.
Bradley D. Scholler, Jerico Springs, ex parte order issued.
Steven A. Caudill, El Dorado Springs, ex parte order issued.
Municipal cases
Krystal Joy Williams, Stockton, animal at large, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4.
Alexandria Jean Grider-Daniel, Stockton, animal license, animal at large, viscous animal, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4.
Angela R. Gregory, Stockton, animal at large, animal license, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for May 8-16.
Friday, May 8
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 by Sheldon Funeral Home in El Dorado Springs. Investigative stop. No action taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 north Stockton. No action taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and RB Road in Stockton. Joshua Ransom arrested for active warrant. St. Charles County would not extradite. Arrest cleared.
Disturbance reported on East Mo. 32 in Stockton. A stabbing was reported, but later was denied. A couple had an argument and will separate for the night. Clear, no report.
Burglary reported on South 2301 Road in Stockton. Window in the shed had been broken out and someone entered that way and left through the front door. Clear, report taken.
A motor vehicle accident reported at the intersection of Route B and O in Jerico Springs. Truck and side by side collided. No injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was contacted.
Mailbox has been hit on East Magdalena Drive in Stockton. Dispatch advised to put theirs back and put the neighbors on their porch.
A welfare check request on South 425 Road in El Dorado Springs. Received a call that the suspect was hitting his girlfriend. Just Murphy was arrested.
Received a request to deliver a package from the post office to East 1700 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle reported on South College Street in Stockton. Caller stated they were parked in her yard. Officer advised they were parked on the city road and advised not to park there again. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check request on South 175 Road in El Dorado Springs. Caller stated there had been no contact since late April. Officer made negative contact. No one was home and no vehicles were present.
A traffic stop on the west side below the dam in Stockton. Warning for equipment and speeding.
Traffic stop Mo. 32 north of Route U in Stockton. Warning for failure to signal.
Saturday, May 9
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 and Maple Street in El Dorado Springs. Warning because headlights were not on.
Disturbance on South 331 Road in El Dorado Springs. Neighbors were being very loud and when they complained, the neighbor came at them with a pipe. Subjects agree to quiet down and stay away from each other. Handled by an officer.
Received a call from the Cedar Ridge area in Stockton a male subject was lying on the shore and not responding. Later called back to say the subject had been fishing and fell asleep.
Welfare check requested on South 1825 Road in Stockton. Caller stated the subject has dementia and is never out, but is out now sitting on the roof of his car. Subject was waiting for someone. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on extra patrol on East Park Street in Stockton. All is well.
Officer out on extra patrol at Cabins on Stockton Lake. All was well.
Officer out doing a building check on East Hoff Street in Stockton. Building visibly secure, but the door on the south side was unlocked. Tried to contact the owner. No contact.
Officer out on extra patrol at the Owl Haven laundromat in Stockton. All was well.
Officer out on extra patrol at Cedar Springs. All was well.
Officer out on extra patrol at Prairie Maintenance Barn in El Dorado Springs. All was well.
Received call a bull is out on Owens Mill Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle on West Skyline in Stockton. Caller stated they were shining lights in his truck and the shed. Subjects waiting for a licensed driver to move the vehicle. Clear, no report.
Officer stated suspicious vehicle on Mo. 54 and 501 Road in El Dorado Springs. License not on file.
Burglary reported on East 1430 Road in Stockton. This is Agapé property. Resident reported someone broke into the home. Clear, report taken.
Assault reported in downtown El Dorado Springs next to the park. Three individuals were reported to have facial trauma. Transferred to El Dorado Springs Police Department.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for May 11-17.
Monday, May 11
Officers responded to 613 North Main concerning a report of a peace
disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Steven A. Caudill, 30, of El
Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of misdemeanor property damage, possession
of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Officers completed a probable
cause statement for these charges. Officers received a Cedar County warrant, charging
Caudill with class D felony of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of
class B misdemeanor of property damage and a class D misdemeanor of possession
of marijuana with a $15,000 bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail
pending bond and a court appearance.
Wednesday, officers responded to 900 South Grand, apartment B, concerning a
larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a propane bottle. A report was taken and the
investigation continues.
Thursday, May 14
Officers responded to 211 West Oak on a reported theft from a motor
vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of U.S. Currency and a wallet containing
multiple credit cards. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 804 South Grand concerning a theft from a motor vehicle. The
investigation revealed the theft of a checkbook. A report was taken and the investigation
continues.
Officers responded to 215 West Pine Street concerning a larceny from a motor vehicle.
The investigation revealed the theft of a watch, a pocket knife, a USB charger, a Chevy
key, a house key and a Damascus knife. A report was taken and the investigation
Continues.
Officers arrested David T. Smith, 23, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of
unlawful possession of a firearm. Officers completed a probable cause statement for
these charges. Officers received a Cedar County warrant, charging Smith with a Class
D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm with a $25,000 bond. He was
transferred to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 427 South Main concerning a larceny. The investigation revealed
the theft of a collectable doll. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, May 15
Officers responded to 119 West Hickory concerning a larceny of a bicycle. The investigation revealed the theft of a blue and white medium sized Ozark bicycle. Suspects have been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, May 16
Officers arrested Darrel J. Reeder, 41, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of failure to yield for an emergency vehicle, no operator’s license, careless and reckless driving and financial proof required. He was released on summonses pending a court date.
Sunday, May 17
Officers responded to 100 East U.S. 54, Casey’s General Store, concerning an assault. Suspects have been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Transfers
Daniel W. and Candice M. Millard to Dennis W. and Sandra J. Millard, lots 12-17, Hayes Addition To The Town of Stockton.
Dennis W. and Sandra J. Millard to Patrick and Cari Ford, lots 12-17, Hayes Addition To The Town of Stockton.
Donal A. Hoskins, Trustee of The Donal A. Trust, to Daniel B. and Connie J. Palmer, sec. 8. Twsp. 34, range 26.
Ernie R. Junior, Linda, Benny R. and Donna Brower to CWG Properties LLC, lots 26-28, Cruce’s First South Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Andrew Riley and Carrie Lynn Parkin to Shannon L. and Jenifer Mitchell, sec. 5, twsp. 33, range 28.
RGTS LLC to Ryan James and Katryna Lynn Leach, sec. 29, twsp. 35, range 28.
Debra and Lonnie Stetina and Steve, Phyllis, Tom and Teresa Rutledge to Brent and Joy Rutledge, lot 2, sec. 4, twsp. 33, range 27.
Brent and Joy Rutledge to Brent and Joy Rutledge, lot 2, sec. 4, twsp. 33, range 27.
Debra and Lonnie Stetina and Brent, Joy, Tom and Teresa Rutledge to Steve and Phyllis A. Rutledge, lot 2, sec. 4, twsp. 33, range 27.
Steve and Phyllis Rutledge to Steve and Phyllis Rutledge, lot 2, sec. 33, range 27.
Joanna r. Riemann and Cheryl K. France, Trustees of The William A. Huseman Trust, to DDJP Title Services LLC, sec. 13, twsp. 35, range 27, sec. 12, twsp. 35, range 27, sec. 7, twsp. 35, range 26, sec. 18, twsp. 35, range 26.
Joseph N. Junior and Krista Sue Elder to Roger A. Junior and Shelly M. Sanders, sec. 10, twsp. 33, range 28.
Joel Neal Junor and Debbie C. Elder to Roger A. Junior Fox and Shelly M. Sanders, sec. 10, twsp. 33, range 28.
Joseph Neal Junior and Krista Sue Elder to Joseph Neal Junior and Krista Sue Elder, sec. 10, twsp. 33, range 28.
Federal National Mortgage Association and Fannie Mae to George Methven, lots 1-4, Block 4, Jackson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Lorin K. and Cleone C. Smith to Gregory T. and Tiffany A. Shaffer, lot 1, block 36, Original Fremont (Stockton).
