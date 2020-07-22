Public Record
Civil Cases
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Donald Martin, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $1,041.64.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. James Edwar Toliver Jr., El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $1,421.20.
Midland Credit Management Inc., Kansas City, plaintiff, vs. Marie Cantrell, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, default judgement, $2,855.17.
Lincoln Rash, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff/petitioner, vs. Christian Alexander Stanbery, Fayette, defendant, personal injury — vehicular, order approving settlement of minor claim and distribution of proceeds.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Ronald G. Arnold, Humansville, defendant, suit on account, bankruptcy stay.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Donald Martin, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement entered against defendant, $1,041.64.
Steve Brooks, Osceola, plaintiff, vs. Terri Chilton et al, El Dorado Springs, defendant, rent and possession, default judgement against defendants, $4,311.50, $4,311.50.
Kent L. Maris, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Director of Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent acting pro se, AC limit dr priv 302.309 RSMo, summons issued.
Kent L. Maris, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Compass Health Inc., Clinton, respondent acting pro se, AC SATOP assignment review, summons issued.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA, Carthage, plaintiff, vs. Joey Elder et al, Stockton, promissory note, summons issued.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Melissa Torocco, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, summons issued.
Ernes King, Springfield, petitioner, vs. Director of Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, miscellaneous associate civil — other, summons issued.
T.J. Lee Elkins, Stockton, plaintiff acting pro se, vs. Ryan Ardery, Santana, Kansas, defendant acting pro se, small claims over $100, summons issued.
Felonies
Brandon D. Parker, Sheldon, second-degree burglary, class D felony, stealing — $750 or more, class D felony, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, guilty pleas, sentenced to five years of department of corrections, five years supervised probation.
Austin Mooney, Pleasant Hill, Illinois, fugitive from out of state, felony unclassified, resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony, class E felony, waiver of extradition filed.
Randy Keffer, Walker, non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, class E felony, criminal summons issued.
Joshua Tyler Smith, Lamar, second-degree burglary, class D felony, stealing, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, sentenced to five years department of corrections, five years of supervised probation.
Stacey Beth Adams, Independence, stealing leased or rented property, class D felony, guilty plea, suspended execution of sentence, five years of department of corrections, five years supervised probation.
Zachary J. Guenther, Milo, second-degree burglary, class D felony, stealing — all other property under 570.030.5(3), class D felony, guilty plea, suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Darren Andrew Edmiston, El Dorado Springs, stealing — $750 or more, suspended execution of sentence five years, five years supervised probation.
Just Levi Murphy, El Dorado Springs, charge information not publicly available, case management conference held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 15.
Misdemeanors
Chad Austin Littleton, El Dorado Springs, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license - first offense, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $74 and court costs.
Donald Floyd Bagshaw, Oak Grove, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, suspended imposition of sentence, 30 days jail, two years court-supervised probation.
Tony Shane Humbert, Aldrich, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less — prior drug offense, guilty plea written, fine $100.
Storm Andrew Kasco, operated motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order (two sets except motorcycle), driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt), guilty pleas, fine $10 and $100.
Carol Bailey, El Dorado Springs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Jerel R. Faught Jr., El Dorado Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Robin Lawson, El Dorado Springs, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Dissolutions
John W. Dawson, Jerico Springs, and Colleen Jeanette Dawson, dissolution with children, judgement on dissolution.
Tim Snodgrass, El Dorado Springs, and Michelle Snodgrass, Aurora, dissolution with children, judgement on dissolution.
James D. Coffey, Stockton, and Christine M. Coffey, Medford, New Jersey, dissolution without children, judgement on dissolution.
Shawnee D. Swift, Stockton, and Aaron Swift, Stockton, dissolution with children, amended judgement and decree of dissolution of marriage.
Autumn M. Righter, Stockton, and Christopher S. Righter, dissolution without children, judgement on dissolution.
Misty Mullaney, El Dorado Springs, and Michael Mullaney, El Dorado Springs, dissolution with children, judgement on dissolution.
Protection Orders
Danielle Webb, Joplin, adult abuse stalking, order of protection served.
Jeffery L. Boer, Joplin, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order issued.
Municipal Cases
Alexandria Grider-Daniel, Stockton, animal at large, guilty plea, fine $25.
Alexandria Grider-Daniel, Stockton, animal license, guilty plea, fine $25.
Conservation Violations
Scott Binder, Shawnee Mission, Kansas, take and/or possess walleye of illegal length, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $24.50.
Jeffrey Morton, Holt, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, fine $49.50.
Brian Carnal, Grain Valley, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug.12.
Traffic Cases
Randy Alan Mundy, Lamar, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50.
Cody Ray Bird, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50.
Leland James Kropf, El Dorado Springs, failure to register motor vehicle.
Corina L. Fountain, Hermitage, exceeded posted speed limit by 16-19 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for July 12-18.
Sunday, July 12
Traffic stop near Woods Supermarket in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Neighbor requested a welfare check on South Route J in Stockton. Neighbor is fine. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 420 Road in El Dorado Springs. Clear.
Male subject at residence on South Route J in Stockton. Subject has been evicted from residence and is there shooting guns. Handled by an officer.
Harassment reported at Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person stated an employee was assaulted at the Orleans Trail Marina store. Handled by an officer.
Person called and stated they had found drug paraphernalia in the home on Hays Street in Stockton. Officer dispatched and property collected.
Traffic stop east of MFA in Stockton. Warning given.
Person states boyfriend stole her dog on South Mo. 39 in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on building check on South 151 Road in El Dorado Springs. Building secure.
Traffic stop on Stockton square. Citation issued to Zachariaz Keiser.
Officer out on extra patrol at Casey’s gas station in El Dorado Springs. Vehicle to be towed. Two subjects with revoked license. Patrick Decker arrested.
Officer out on extra patrol on Mo. 32 and Route M Stockton. Clear, no report.
Federal Protection reported an alarm on South Route RA in Fair Play. Building was secured by an officer.
Monday, July 13
Traffic stop at Ehlers Variety Store. Warning.
Traffic stop on Route HH and Patriot Street. Released, no action.
Traffic stop 1 mile west of Masters turn-off. Warning given.
Traffic stop 1325 and Mo. 39 Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop behind Cassel’s Real Estate in Stockton. Warning given.
Polk County transferred a call of a disturbance on East 2120 Road in Stockton. Fiancé was drunk and yelling and in her face and said he was going to jump off of the 245 bridge. Clear, no report.
Polk County transferred a call of a disturbance on Mo. 245 and 2120 Road in Stockton. 911 hang-up. Appeared to be a domestic situation. Unfounded.
Cattle out 4 miles west of Hwy 97 on B Vernon County. Transferred to another agency.
Assault reported on South College Street in Stockton. Everyone is fine and parties separated. Handled by an officer.
Civil situation on South 1485 Road. Unfounded.
Polk County requested agency assist at the Polk-Cedar line. Officer met Polk to pick up a female to transport to Dade County Line for pick-up there. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop west side of dam entrance. Citation issued to Marri Barnes. Consent to search denied.
Suspicious vehicle at campground on north of fishing beach. Contact made. Handled by an officer.
Received call of a civil nature. Handled by an officer.
Officer attended the city council meeting in Stockton.
Suspicious vehicle at A and A storage in Stockton. No action taken.
Suspicious vehicle on South 1501 Road in Stockton. Car has been in the driveway for several hours with flashers on. Unable to contact owner. Will leave for a while to see if the owner returns. Handled by an officer.
Orleans Trail reported campers parked and dogs left unattended. No plates on the camper. Ranger contacted. Owner returned. Handled by an officer.
Burglary reported on South 1401 Road in Stockton. Suspect seen in garage but officer could not locate.
Disturbance reported on South Chestnut Street in Stockton. Couple fighting in the yard. Female escorted to CCSO and requested to be picked up. Handled by an officer.
Agency assist requesting officer to go with to residence on South 1851 Road in Stockton. Clear, no report.
Person stated a suspicious male and a trash truck on his property on 1675 and 1300 Road in Stockton. Possibly these people live at a trailer park by the airport. One is wearing an ankle bracelet. Clear, no report.
A courthouse employee requested a welfare check on a vehicle in a parking lot that has been running for about 45 minutes. Gone on arrival.
Officer received a call of a motor vehicle accident westbound toward Stockton. Stopped at Mo. 32 and 2025 Road. Gone on arrival.
Person stated he has lost 60 percocet pills on South Chestnut Street in Stockton. Handled by dispatcher.
Traffic stop next to Hot Spot in Stockton. Warning.
Traffic stop on Route HH. Warning given.
Tuesday, July 14
Person stated his wallet is missing on South Chestnut Street in Stockton. Found it in a trash can wrapped in a bag with two syringes and all the money was gone. Clear, report taken.
Officer out on follow up on East 2070 and 975 Road in Stockton. Completed.
Motor vehicle accident reported at west dam entrance and Mo. 32 in Stockton. No injuries. Parties exchanged insurance information. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver eastbound on Mo. 32 out of Fair Play. Transferred to Polk County.
Officer out on extra patrol at Airport Village in Stockton. Three citations issued to Megan Hufferd.
Officer out on building check at J and D Storage in Stockton. Unit secured.
Traffic stop on Lakeview in Stockton. Citation issued to Zachary Karnes.
Officer out with suspicious male at Hawker Pt. Park in Stockton. Transferred to Dade County.
Suspicious female at Hawker Pt. Park in Stockton. She walked there after an argument at her address. Handled by an officer.
Person states she has been gone all weekend and discovered someone has been trying to pry their way into the house. Door damaged. Clear, report taken.
Officer out on extra patrol at Price Cove.
Subject called the license bureau to check on a vehicle they were going to purchase. Upon checking the VIN, the vehicle is stolen. Employee notified CCSO. Handled by an officer.
Officer checking out a suspicious vehicle on Dunlap Street in Stockton.
Officer out on Blake Street in Stockton.
Officer out on warrant check on Park Street in Stockton.
Officer out on extra patrol west and south of El Dorado Springs.
Officer out at P and P. Negative contact.
Officer out at P and P in El Dorado Springs.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 2025 Road in Stockton. Warning.
Welfare check requested on East Route M in Stockton. Person missing and has been located. Handled by an officer.
Officer out assisting motorist on Mo. 32 and 420 Road in El Dorado Springs.
Transfers
Richard James and Barbara J. Hodgeson to Holly A. Kell, sec. 23, twsp. 35, range 25.
Janis E. and Steve Brewster to Birch Mountains LLC, sec. 5, twsp. 34, range 28.
Ronald D. and Gracelyn F. Hinds to Russell Lee Hinds and Carol Susan Tyrrell, Trustees of the Ronald and Gracelyn Hinds Trust, sec. 13, twsp. 34, range 29.
Edith C. and Charles A. Winfiel, Trustees of the Edith Winfiel Trust to Nicole L. Pitkin and Christopher A. Mullins, lots 8-10, Jackson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Mark D. and Deena Stoddard to Terry and Brittany Deeser, lots 1-2, Rich Acres.
Terry and Brittany Deeser to Terry and Brittany Deeser, lot 11, Millers Cove Cassell STK Hills, lot 12, Orleans Trail Road, Cass STK Hills.
Robert F. and Dianne M. Overton to Sandra Mary and Roger Dale Burch, lot 4, block 5, Friendship Hills Addition to Cedar County.
Craig A. and Vicki L. Bower to Brenda Jo Snider and George Raynond Snider, sec. 32, twsp. 34, range 26.
Forrest L. Shick and Jodi M. Dambrosio to Darrell G. and Pamela K. Schick, lots 7 and 8, Caplinger Heights Subdivision.
Peter A. Lee, Phillip E. and Amy Leesman, and Walter Theodore Jr. and Linda Monk Barnes to Lorin K. and Cleone C. Smith, block track 2, sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
Kelsie and Derek Parrett to Tonya Collins, sec. 20, twsp. 33, range 26.
Brandon S. and Cheryl R. Fitch to Brandon S. and Cheryl R. Fitch, Trustees of the Revocable Fitch Trust, sec. 2, twsp. 35, range 26, sec. 3, twsp. 35, range 26.
Lester Wayne and Anna Lee Barker to Lester Wayne, Anna Lee and Ronnie Barker, and Michelle Stockstill, lots 51-53, block 9, Original El Dorado Springs.
Simmons Bank to House Happy B and B LLC, block 70, Church’s Addition to Stockton.
Beatrice A. Hendrix to Beatrice A. Hendrix, Trustee of the Beatrice A. Hendrix Trust, lot 1, block 3, Moore’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Jackie Myers to Frank and Jacqueline Myers, sec. 4, twsp. 35, range 25.
Evelyn Roberge and Stanley J. Lizauskas to Craig and Tracy Mauk, lot 20, Whippoorwill Acres.
Belinda and Stanley R. White to Schoeh Holdings LLC, lot 13, block 7, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Jeremy Wayne Gish to H&R Foster Investments LLC, sec. 24, twsp. 36, range 27.
RGTS LLC to William Charles Green, sec. 15, twsp. 34, range 28.
Gospel Light Fellowship, Ricky Casey and Merle Simrell to Michael James and Joan Alyce Lugert, lots 10-12, block 1, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs, 15 Foot Strip on the North Side of Lot 12.
RGTS LLC to Michael Stanley and Kathleen Joy Fiedler, sec. 14, twsp. 34, range 28.
James D. and Cortney S. Bender to Joshua Edward Gallagher, lots 21-23, block 4, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.