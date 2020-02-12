Civil cases
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Nicholas Dirusso, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $6,596.41.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Linda A. Garrett, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $1,139.95.
Charles Wayne Stone, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Kimberlee Rogers and Jesus Ernesto Grajeda, El Dorado Springs, defendants, rent and possession, default judgement against defendants, $864.50.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Franchesca Graves, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $921.61.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Rachel A. Holt, Clever, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $2,090.06.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Stephen R. Kaumans, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $1,687.62.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Carolyn D. Loane, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $935.36.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Melinda F. McGuire, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $779.88.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Janet R. Pike, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $607.32.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Shannon Sanderson, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $1,782.52.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Chad and Emily Shinn, El Dorado Springs, defendants, default judgement against defendants, $2,021.67.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Stefine L. Toste, Walker, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $4,035.71.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Linda Wainscott, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $3,528.91.
Bart L. White, Jerico Springs, plaintiff, vs. Andy Pirtle, Stockton, Pirtle Automotive, Stockton, defendant acting pro se, small claims trial, judgement in favor of defendant.
Charlotte A. Johnson, Hermitage, plaintiff, vs. Simmons Bank, Stockton, defendant, and Dwayne Broyles, Blue Mound, Kansas, defendant, declaratory judgement, change of venue, transferred to Greene County.
Discover Bank, New Albany, plaintiff, vs. Larita D. McNeely, El Dorado Springs, and Kevin McNeely, El Dorado Springs, defendants, contract — other, dismissed by parties.
Thomas Reiser, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, respondent, petition to declare ownership of a motor vehicle, order staying revocation of petitioner’s license.
Crown Asset Management LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Kim I. Jeffries, Jerico Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Adrian Cox, Trenton, plaintiff, vs. Tim Schieffer, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Danielle Sherman, New Lisbor, Wisconsin, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Marriages
Tyler William Buxton, 23, Stockton, and Christina Maria Schmid, West Babylon, New York.
Dissolutions
Connie F. Doyle, Stockton, petitioner, vs. James A. Doyle, Porte Barre, Louisiana, dissolution without children, certification of dissolution mailed to both parties.
Kirstie Johnston, Stockton, petitioner, paternity, judgement not publicly available.
Taylor Correia, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Nicholas Correia, Eureka Springs, respondent, dissolution without children, certification of dissolution.
Arlena Manning, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Thomas Eugene Manning, residence unknown, respondent, dissolution without children, certification of dissolution.
James Foster, Collins, petitioner, vs. Sharon Foster, Collins, respondent, certification of dissolution.
Felonies
Cody A. Boultinghouse, El Dorado Springs, felony class D first degree tampering with a motor vehicle and felony class B stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and prior stealing offender, arraignment scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
Francis Leroy Fitzpatrick, Stockton, 2nd degree domestic assault, class D felony, case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb 19.
Francis Leroy Fitzpatrick, Stockton, first degree burglary, class B felony, case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb 19.
Trenton James Jarvis, second-degree burglary, class D felony, possession of burglary tools, class E felony, armed criminal action, unclassified felony, motion for discovery.
Conservation violation
Jonathon L. Fisk, El Dorado Springs, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Misdemeanors
Matthew Harry Parkhurst, Greenwood, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Kyle Isaac Dawes, Stockton, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, class D misdemeanor, first offense, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Taylor Marie Correia, Stockton, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, class D misdemeanor, first offense, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Nickolas Ethan Mead, El Dorado Springs, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, class D misdemeanor, first offense, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Jeny Louise Anderson, Jerico Springs, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, class D misdemeanor, first offense, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Maddison Rhenea McLemore, Springfield, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, class D misdemeanor, first offense, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Chevy M. Ashbaker, El Dorado Springs, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, class D misdemeanor, first offense, and driving while revoked/suspended, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for Wednesday, March 11.
Richard Lee Paxson, El Dorado Springs, driving under the influence, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Philip Daugherty, Stockton, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, class D misdemeanor first offense, first offense, and owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, class D misdemeanor, first offense, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Chevy M. Ashbaker, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 mph, class B misdemeanor, and driving while revoked or suspended, class D misdemeanor, first offense, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Angelia D. Oliver, Lebanon, passing bad check, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Traffic cases
Aleasha Renae Gilmore, Walnut Grove, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $200.
Aleasha Renea Gilmore, Walnut Grove, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $200.
Matthew Harry Parkhurst, Greenwood, failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanor class B, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Noah Driskill, Nixa, miscellaneous ordinance violation, guilty plea, fine $100.
Alexandria Grider-Daniel, animal at large, animal license, non-traffic ordinance hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, March 5.
Michael A. Dawes, Stockton, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and reckless manner, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Carisa Shannon Proffitt, Stockton, failure to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right, driver of motor vehicle failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, miscellaneous controlled substance, case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, April 9.
Protection orders
Mikayla C. Turner vs. Joshua T. Smith, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Danielle R. Cox vs. Robert L. Turner, dismissed by court without prejudice.
James M. Rigg, respondent acting pro se, adult abuse without stalking, order of protection served.
El Dorado Springs Police
Sunday, Feb. 2:
Officers arrested Brandon L. Parker, 22, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while revoked. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
An officer responded to a 800 South Cedar St. for a report of a larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of two metal wagons. The items were located and returned to the owner. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Monday, Feb. 3:
Officers responded to 113 West Broadway concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a social security card and birth certificate. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
An officer responded to 313 West Pine St. concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of clothing, a tool box, a big weed eater, a 50 inch television and hand tools. An officer arrested Trenton J. Jarvis, 22, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of burglary second degree, possession of burglary tools and armed criminal action, who was found at the scene. An officer applied for and received a Cedar County Warrant, charging Jarvis with burglary second degree, possession of burglary tools and armed criminal action, with a $20,000 bond.
Tuesday, Feb. 4:
Officers arrested Bret A. Leaver, 51, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs Municipal Warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of expired operator's license with a $50.50 bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 204 South Grand concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of birth certificates and a wood stove. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested John R. Herndon, 21, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of stealing. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, February 5:
Officers arrested Richard L. Tigner, 53, of El Dorado Springs for a Nevada Municipal Court Warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of driving while suspended with a $525 cash bond. He was transferred to Nevada pending bond or a court appearance.
Officers responded to 302 A South Kirkpatrick concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a television remote and a polished seashell. A suspect has been identified. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, February 6:
Officers arrested Karl L. Horning, 37, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs Municipal Warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia with a $ 231 bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Friday, February 7:
Officers responded to 1111 South Forest concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a large bag of crappie lures. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Anyone with information concerning an investigation is encouraged to call the El Dorado Springs Police Department at 417-876-TIPS.
Transfers
Darrell W. and Beverly J. Stewart, trustees of the Darrell W. and Beverly J. Stewart Trust, to Mitchell Wayne and Angela Stewart, land in sec. 25, twsp. 33, range 26.
Stockton Appliance LLC, Steven Ray and Debra Ann Stockton to Dennis Martin West, land in sec. 25, twsp. 35, range 27.
Trenton M. and Abby L. Floyd to Alyssa Sargent, lot 13, Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Max Carver to Gary L. Collins, lots 7-8, block 1, Richardson’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Carolyn, Raymon Jr. and Teresa Rash to Keith Beisly, lot 401, block 51, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Justin and Sarah Bock to Howard William Smalley Jr., lot 2, Shane Acres.
Travis and Lindsay Bland to Timothy J. and Teresa Hill, trustees of the Hill Trust, land in secs. 9 and 16, twsp. 35, range 26.
Jacob D. and Barbara L. Walsh to Barbara L. Walsh, lots 466-467, block 59, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Douglas M. and Paula G. Shepherd, trustees of the Douglas M. and Paula G. Shepherd Trust, to Lin J. Farms II LLC, land in sec. 5, twsp. 35, range 26.
Charles Allen and Karla Lynn McMullin, trustees of the McMullin Living Trust, to Michael and Kim Merino, land in lots 27-28, block 2, Owl Haven Estates Subdivision.
Castorland Properties LLC to Gregory S. and Amy L. Castor, land in sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Seth G. and Dana Carter, and Jason L. and Anna Durnbaugh to R&T Foster Farms LLC, lot 1, block 2, Lovely Estates Subdivision.
R&T Foster Farms LLC to Andy Chism, land in lot 1, block 2, Lovely Estates Subdivision.
Thomas Sitzman to Shawn and Melissa McGhee, lot 3, Belisle Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Jerry Lee and Shelly Bowlin to Jerry Lee and Shelly Bowlin, land in sec. 4, twsp. 35, range 26.
Ernest and Liza Tompkins to Leigha D. Jones, land in lots 1-3, block 5, Hall’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
R&T Foster Farms LLC to Robert L. Jr. and Serena D. Hicks, land in sec. 30, twsp. 35, range 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.