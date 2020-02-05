Civil cases
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower Loan of Nevada, plaintiff, vs. Matthew John Richards and Tory Richards, El Dorado Springs, defendants, promissory note, default judgement against defendant, $3,965.23.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Bryan Quiocho, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Jodie L. Davis, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas, plaintiff, vs. Betsy Dishman, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, affidavit filed and summons issued.
Unifund CCR LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. John H. Kramer, Humansville, defendant, breach of contract, notice filed.
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas, plaintiff, vs. Stephen Rawson, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Navy Federal Credit Union, Merrifield, Virginia, plaintiff, vs. Tamera A. Brady, Jerico Springs, defendant, contract — other, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Onemain Financial Group LLC, Evansville, Indiana, plaintiff, vs. Jeannie Parks, El Dorado Springs, defendant, promissory note, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Douglas Stubbs, Humansville, petitioner, vs. Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, miscellaneous associate civil — other, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Charlotte K. Haines, Stockton, petitioner acting pro se, vs. Jeffery A. Carter, Nixa, and Amanda A. Carter, Strafford, respondents acting pro se, small claims over $100, summons issued for defendants.
Dan Clever, Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania, plaintiff, vs. Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, Bolivar, defendant, wrongful death, certificate of service filed.
Felonies
Koltyn Allen Dawes, Stockton, charge information not available, arraignment scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
Charlotte Jewel Hamilton, Jerico Springs, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Aaron Swift, Jerico Springs, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Cody A. Boultinghouse, El Dorado Springs, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, motion for discovery.
Scott David Sinclair, Stockton, first-degree assault or attempt — serious physical injury or special victim, class A felony, warrant issued with $25,000 bond.
Misdemeanors
Wyonda S. Gray, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $250.00.
Anthony Newman, Aurora, take, attempt to take and/or possess deer without deer permit, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $149.50.
Thomas Reiser, Stockton, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license — first offense, misdemeanor class D, guilty plea, fine $400.
Tommy Eugene Thornton, El Dorado Springs, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less — prior drug offense, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Storm Andrew Kasco, Jerico Springs, purchase or attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Mitchell Wayne Stewart, Jerico Springs, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Desara Stewart, Sheldon, violation of education requirement for a minor, class C misdemeanor, amendment information filed.
Kyle Froelich, Stockton, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Jasmine Rose, Stockton, fourth-degree assault, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Tyler R. Coffin, Stockton, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Rachel Ann Thornton, El Dorado Springs, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Devon Michael Sylvia, El Dorado Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Richard Sanderson, El Dorado Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, Initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Austin R. Burlingame, El Dorado Springs, failure to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance
