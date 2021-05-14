Here is your public service announcement that you are dying.
Yes, that’s right. Every single minute you are alive, you are that much closer to your death.
Why would I ever say that? Just hear me out and give me a chance to change your perception of this statement that I just made.
I am not saying this to be morbid or gruesome. This is simply the truth, and it is time we start living like it.
The doctor says you have three months to live — how do you react? What last-minute affairs would you get in order? Would you make up with individuals you have had beef with for so long, take that vacation, read that book, get that tattoo, eat that cake or skydive?
None of us are guaranteed another minute on this earth, yet many of us are just existing. It is time we live our life right now, in the moment.
You deserve the life you have always imagined and dreamed about. Did you know, you are the only one getting in your own way?
Your dreams and admirations in life are yours, and nobody gets to belittle these wants and goals.
I know I may get a lot of flak for this column, and that is OK.
I do understand there are circumstances that get in the way of us every day, which result in us putting our dreams and admirations on the back burner. If you want something bad enough, you can make it happen. Sure, it may take hard work and perseverance, but it can be done.
When my 18-year-old son, Spencer, got into my car recently, I could immediately tell something was off about him.
Without me prying, he began telling me why he went ahead and broke things off with the girl he had been seeing.
“I shared with her my five-year goal, and she laughed at me,” Spencer said.
That didn’t set well with me, but I was able to look past it.
“I noticed a few days later, she began trying to change my mind about my own future,” he said. “She would prioritize hers and downplay mine.”
Spencer said he respects her enough that he does not want to get in the way of her future plans and explained to her that she deserves to be able to go and do whatever it is that her heart desires, and she deserves to be with someone who is on the same page as her and wants those same things.
He was bummed. I could see in his eyes that he was hurt, but I was so incredibly proud of him.
“When it is real love, then you will naturally want to compromise with that person and their wants and goals become yours, as well,” I told him. “Until then, I challenge you to stay focused on what you want your life to be.”
“You are at the age where the next few years will set you on your path to whatever future you want,” I added. “These young women are on the same path. Theirs are just very different from yours, and that is OK.”
Let me tell you — that one conversation with Spencer opened my eyes, and I felt conviction in my own life.
It is easy for me to remind my children why they are important and remind them of their worth.
Yet, in my very own life, I have allowed the opinions of others to interfere with my dreams and my own goals.
I have continued to beg for acceptance from the ones who have hurt me and many who have told me they do not see me in their future — ouch.
However, my son reminded me about the value of our thoughts in our own world.
See, I have pounded it into my children’s head how valuable they are and can do anything they set their mind to. I never wanted them to question their worth or reasoning for existence.
We have always tried to build their confidence and remind them every day why they are important.
I believe we, as humans, naturally create our own obstacles and allow our mind to create enough fear that scares us just enough to the point where we stay stagnant in the life we are already living, because it is easy. We allow the opinions of others to halt us from striving for what we want the most.
The only thing we all are guaranteed in this world is death.
If you are reading this, then this is your sign to live.
Do it. Leave your legacy. You deserve it. You are worth the risk.
Chance is the CCR’s general manager and marketing consultant. Contact her at melaniec@phillipsmedia.com.
