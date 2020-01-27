April 7, 1927-Jan. 22, 2020
Wanetta Faye Thornton, Stockton, 92 years, 9 months and 15 days, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility.
She was born April 7, 1927 at home about four miles southwest of Stockton. Due to high water, the doctor who delivered her could not make it to Stockton until the next day to record her birth, so on all of her official records her birthday reads April 8.
Faye was the third child of Fred Olin and Laura Maud (Martin) Rosenbaum. She was married on June 6, 1948, to Herman Thornton, by Elder L. L. Tucker. To this union one son was born, Randall Dee.
She was a member of the Stockton Assembly of God Church, where she served as church and Sunday school secretary and treasurer, Sunday school teacher and missionette leader.
Survivors include a son Randall and wife Cynthia of Stockton; grandchildren Brent Thornton and fiancé Tiffani Gish of Springfield; Chad Thornton and wife Daniela of Joplin; and Kyle Thornton of Fort Worth, Texas; great-grandchildren Tabitha Thornton of Springfield and Isabella Thornton of Joplin; a sister Arletta Jane Shea of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Thornton; her parents; five brothers, Louis, James, Delbert, Ernest, and Walter Rosenbaum; one sister Ethel “June” Rosenbaum Garver; and daughter-in-law Kathy Brumback Thornton.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 25, with the memorial service at 11 a.m., at Stockton Assembly of God Church. Burial following services in the Stockton Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton. Online condolences can be made at www.brumbackfuneralhome.com.