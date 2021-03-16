Tom was born April 15, 1941, in Huntsville, Arkansas, to Russell and Henrietta Ewing.
During Tom's life, he found his niche in working with heavy machinery. When he was a young man, he operated his bulldozer as he worked on the creation of Stockton dam. For more than the last 50 years of his life, he owned and operated Ewing backhoe service in Stockton and the surrounding area, where he became known by many and a good friend to most. Tom frequented the coffee shop, where he spent time with many friends that he enjoyed visiting with.
And every day, you could find Tom with his circle of friends and family starting off his day at Mike's garage.
He is survived by Ellen Ewing, his wife of 61 years, 3 months, two children Steve Ewing and wife Donis and Debbi Crisp and husband Allen.
Six grandchildren, Nicole and husband Ethan, Miranda and fiance Robert, Damon, Nathan and fiance Marissa, Joshua and wife Sarah and Hannah and husband Jesse. Five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that he loved and cared about so much.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Nina Phillips and her husband Jerry, and his brother Eli Ewing.
He will be loved and missed by so many.
Visitation is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, at the First Southern Baptist Church. Memorial service will follow visitation.