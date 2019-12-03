After a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer, Stephen Marlo Brody, Rockaway Beach, passed away Nov. 30, 2019, while in hospice care. He went peacefully with his loved ones by his side.
Stephen was born Sept. 9, 1956, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Joseph and Donna Brody. The oldest of five, he was involved in many activities including Boy Scouts of America, eventually becoming an Eagle Scout, wrestling, football and church activities. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized in 1971. Stephen graduated from Austin High School in Austin, Minnesota in 1975 and received a wrestling scholarship to Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota that year.
Along with spending time with his children and grandchildren, Steve had a passion for nature, sports, collecting and bringing joy to others. He had a bright energetic personality and was known for being the first to volunteer a helping hand. He knew no stranger, he knew no hate, he knew no fear. He touched many with his generosity, love for Christ and passion for helping others.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Forsyth Christian Church. The visitation will be held at 10 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.
Flowers can be sent to Forsyth Christian Church, 13464 US Hwy. 160, Forsyth, MO 65653.