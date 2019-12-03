Riley “Dub” Graves, 81, passed away on November 26, 2019, following a hard fought battle of ongoing health issues with his beloved dog, Sport, by his side at the family farm. He was a loving husband, dad, papa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to anyone he met.
He was born on December 3, 1937, in Stockton, to Cecil and Ruby (Dawes) Graves.
He is the middle of three brothers.
Dub proudly served his country for four years — with a tour in Germany — and was a proud U.S. Army veteran.
He worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 20 years and loved being outdoors.
He loved animals – and they loved him. He would help anyone, giving them the shirt off of his back if they asked. He was a longtime member of First Southern Baptist Church of Stockton, MO, and enjoyed the 17 years of being custodian until his health problems became too much to continue that work. He loved being outdoors and was very proud of his hobby farm on Silver Creek. You could often find him driving his gator or John Deere tractor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Ruby, and a daughter Lisa Norman.
He is survived by Arlene Graves, his wife of 39 years, and their children James Graves; Angela Coble and husband Trevor, Tommy Graves, Joey Graves and wife Rachel, all of Stockton. A son-in-law Hal Norman, Mt. Vernon; a son, Tony Graves, El Dorado Springs; grandchildren Cayman Coble, Patricia Graves, Krystina Graves, Riley J. Graves, Taylor Graves, Matt Norman and wife Amy, and Brooke Mertens (Eric and their daughter Remi); step-grandchildren Trina Norman and husband Lee, and Erica Tober; two brothers, Loral Graves and wife Mary Jane, and C. Duane Graves of Stockton; along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services were held 2 p.m., Saturday, November 30, at First Southern Baptist Church in Stockton. Visitation with the family was held at the church prior to the service.