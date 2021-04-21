Nixola “Nikki” June (Green) Olinger, 86, passed away from this world on Thursday, Feb. 25 at the Lake Stockton Healthcare facility, five months after husband Bud Olinger. They were married Jan. 13, 1951 and in 2020 celebrated their 69th anniversary.
Nikki is survived by two children, Dianna Silva and Robert Olinger. Including eight grandchildren and a total of 20 great grandchildren.
In place of flowers, it is requested donations be made to the Salvation Army in her name.
Services will be at Sheldon Funeral Home in El Dorado Springs at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 30.