Lucious Leroy Burns, 74, Stockton, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 3, in Springfield.
Leroy was born August 10, 1945, to Elmer and Jewel (Morlan) Burns in Caplinger Mills. He graduated from Stockton High School in 1963.
He married Connie Hamilton and to this union was born two sons, Kenneth and Tim.
In February 1986, Leroy met Angela Giroux in Durango, Colorado, and they were married August 17, 1986.
Leroy had a 30 year career with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in the state of Colorado. He was a quiet, ornery, giving and gifted man. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also was well known as one of the “Baseball Burns” and was a naturally gifted baseball and softball player.
Leroy was a survivor, fighting and winning the battle of cancer more than once.
Leaving to mourn his passingis his wife, Angela of the home; sons Kenneth and Tim; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters Norma Jean Essex, Ruth Simmons and Lucile Bowen; two brothers, Larry and Loyd; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Leroy is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Wilma.
He will be greatly missed and he touched the lives of countless people.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton, with funeral services following visitation.