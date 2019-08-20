Nov. 30, 1932-Aug 9, 2019
Loretta E. McGaugh Wardlaw Seltz, 86, passed away in the early morning hours Aug. 9, 2019.
The daughter of Jesse V. McGaugh and Clara Kastl McGaugh, she was born Nov. 30, 1932 in Washington County, Arkansas.
She is survived by a daughter, Raylene Appleby and husband David; a son, Max Clark and wife Nicee; a sister Carrie Cunningham; a brother, Glen; grandchildren Dr. Tiffany Brunner and husband Matthew, Jerod Clark Caywood, and Michael Joe Clark and wife Heather; six great-grandchildren and other family.
Most of her life she was a nurse in Lamar and Goodman. She loved the outdoors, gardening, fishing, raising animals and was an avid reader. She was well known for her talents in the kitchen and hosted many family celebrations where everyone looked forward to her delicious pies and cakes.
Loretta was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She had many talents and enjoyed life to the fullest. She will be greatly missed but her family is comforted knowing she is resting in heaven.
There will be a private family service with burial at Wardlaw Cemetery in Pea Ridge, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society in Springfield, Missouri.
Funeral services are under the personal care and direction of the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Missouri.
Online condolences may be sent to the family to www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.