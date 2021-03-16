Katherine D. Cates-Applebee, got her angel wings on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Mercy Hospital with her daughter by her side. She was born Oct. 18, 1976, in Pontiac, Michigan, to James Darrell Aligood Sr. and Nancy Alligood.
She moved to Stockton, Missouri in 1994 to be closer to her cousins. Kathy worked in the medical field for many years and cleaned houses for the elderly. Kathy made a good life for herself and her three children, she had help along the way. But nothing meant more to her than her children and grandchildren. They were the light of her life.
Survivors include three children Christopher Applebee, Diamond Marshall, and Aries Applebee, all of Stockton; her brother James Alligood of Perry Florida; a sister Calene Alligood-Jackson of Clinton, North Carolina; two grandchildren, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents James Sr. and Nancy Alligood, and a brother Eddie Cates.
She will be missed greatly as she was loved greatly.
Till we meet again, you are in our hearts.
Memorial service to be held at 3 p.m., Friday, March 12, at the Bland-Brumback Funeral Home.