Joetta R. (Hammons) Dutton, 87, of Springfield, died early Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
Joetta was born on July 28, 1932, in rural Cedar County, to B. Ralph and Faye Hammons. She grew up in Stockton, graduating from Stockton High School in 1950.
Joetta moved to the Hartford, Connecticut, area in the late 1950’s, where she lived for about 50 years. In 1971, Joetta married Thomas E. Dutton and the couple made their home in Farmington, Connecticut, until Tom died in 1998. She moved back to Missouri in 2009, and most recently has lived at Jordan Creek Nursing and Rehab in Springfield.
Joetta loved playing the piano. She also enjoyed studying the Bible and theology, taking classes in seminary in Hartford and at Missouri State University in Springfield. Joetta considered herself a “spiritual person” as she prayed regularly in Catholic churches and other places and brought an opportunity to experience God’s grace to everyone she met. Joetta will be remembered for her love of Scripture and music, as well as her enjoyment of iced tea, hamburgers and chocolates.
Joetta was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tom, and sister-in-law Donna Hammons.
Joetta is survived by her brother Dwain Hammons, sister Cheryl Mayberry, several nephews and nieces, cousins and other relatives, plus friends and special caregivers who helped her in recent years at care facilities in Springfield.
A memorial service with family and friends will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Stockton United Methodist Church, with burial in Stockton Cemetery under the direction of Bland-Brumback Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Stockton United Methodist Church Endowment Fund.