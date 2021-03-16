A9_BakerObit_3-17_ap.jpg

James Baker, 73, of El Dorado Springs passed away Sunday night, March 7. 

He retired from the United States Navy, Boeing and worked in El Dorado Springs.

James was a caring person, a loving husband, a hardworking man, and he would make everyone laugh when he would walk in. He was military for the Navy.

Survivors include his wife of El Dorado Springs; a sister of Topeka Kansas; nieces and nephews, grandchildren and a great grandbaby – Wichita, Kansas. 

James is preceded in death by a son. 

He was a great man.