Harold Gene Holder was born Sept. 6, 1936 to Lionel James and Inez Evangeline Holder. He went to his eternal home on Aug. 25, 2019.
He married Gladys Fern Holder on July 20, 1957, in Cedar County. To this union, 4 children were born, two boys and two girls.
He was a construction worker from local Labor Union 663 out of Kansas City. He ran the S&H filling station from 1982-2007.
He then retired and loved hunting rabbits and squirrels. He also loved fishing and camping with his family.
Survivors include his children; Earl Holder and wife Tammy, Jerico Springs; James Holder and wife Crystal, El Dorado Springs, Diana Swartz and husband Craig, Lamar; and Louise Reynolds and husband James, Jerico Springs; a brother, Roy Holder, Liberal. He also is survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Fern Holder in 2007; his parents; two sisters; three brothers; and a daughter-in-law, Jana Holder.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.